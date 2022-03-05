Nonso Amadi makes return with Foreigner

Following the release of the 2019 Free EP, Nonso Amadi made the conscious decision to step away from social media and pause the release of music – all to take a deeper dive into his artistry and separate from noise and distraction. Today, Canadian-based Afro-R&B, soul singer, songwriter, and producer from Nigeria, Amadi, makes an illustrious return sharing the new track Foreigner proudly presented with management team; Jade Busola and Quiet As Kept (Trung Hoang, Gavin Sheppard) alongside label partners UMG Nigeria, Def Jam Records and Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company. Foreigner showcases Amadi’s duality, a smooth and seductive record which contains African drumlines, trance-like saxophone instrumentation, and is layered with other soulful jazz elements. He describes the track further; “during the process of creating Foreigner I was driven by the idea of making a song that addressed both my disappearance from the music scene and the typical love drama, my R&B-self is typically drawn to making. ‘‘The way I achieved this was by having the song feel like it has emphatic highs and lows. It’s starts heavy with the drums and chant but then it breathes a little in the verses; allowing me to sing calmly about the topics I mentioned earlier before going back to a heavily drum-laid chorus.’’

