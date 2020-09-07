Sports

Noose around Barca President’s neck tightens

The Lionel Messi‘s saga may consume the now embattled president of FC Barcelona. According to Spanish publication, Tribuna, Messi’s criticism of the president could become the final nail in the Bartomeu’s coffin.
In his recent interview the Argentine striker accused Josep Maria Bartomeu of mismanaging the club.
As a result, activists are reportedly have started a vote of no confidence against the president.
Que Thi Jugues’ journalist Santi Gimenez reports that Messi’s comments have helped increase the number of signatures.
In order for the vote of no confidence to be successful, the activists need to gather 16,520 signatures until September 14.
The initiative has been supported by presidential candidates Jordi Farre, Victor Font and Lluis Fernandez Ala, while Joan Laporta has signed the motion.

