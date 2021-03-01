Normalcy returns to blocked Jebba road after military intervention

Business operators in Kwara and neighbouring states have heaved a sigh of relief as free movement of goods and traffic has been achieved after some hoodlums reportedly blocked the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway at the weekend.

It was reported at the weekend that truck loads of food items from the northern parts of the country were denied entry into Kwara State and other states of the South West.

New Telegraph checks revealed that some Hausa youths, stationed on the outskirts of Niger State, popularly called Kara-Jebba, near Jebba in Kwara State, between last Thursday and Friday, stopped many truck drivers carrying food items such as tomatoes, beans, yams, cattle, pepper, among others, from going further from Kara into Kwara and other states in the South West or they were asked to turn back.

The situation, it was gathered, saw the trucks being parked along the road, creating heavy gridlock, while it was reported that some of the food items got spoilt.

However, it was learnt that free movement of goods and vehicles resumed on the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway early Monday morning to the joy of residents and business people on the axis.

Fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, son of the traditional ruler of the ancient Jebba town, Prince Ibrahim Adebara, said that some military operatives drafted by the Federal Government effected the free movement.