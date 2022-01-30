North African Derby between Egypt, Morocco

Despite starting the Africa Cup of Nations on a shaky note, seven-time winner of the competition, Egypt, will be looking forward to extending their record by winning their eight titles as they take on Morocco in the quarterfinal of the 33rd edition of the competition.

The “Thriller North African Derby” will see Pharaohs and Atlas Lions locking horns for a place in the semifinals, with the title itself as the ultimate target.

The Pharaohs would hope their superstar Mohamed salah to be in form once again as they know the mission against Morocco would not be an easy one to face. Vahid Halilhodzic side know the derby is one important step towards the title they are chasing since winning their only trophy back in 1976.

Having won three games and drawn one in this tournament, Achraf Hakimi and teammates produced some very good performances to reach the quarterfinals in style.

