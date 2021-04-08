North Central APC to Bello: Your Presidential ambition injurious to our chairmanship chances

A group of the North Central All Progressives Congress (APC) members under the umbrella of North-central Council have asked the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to drop his presidential ambition, stating that it is injurious to the zone.

According to the group, the North Central is positioned to produce the next National Chairman of the APC.

The group, which briefed journalists through its leader, Dr. Kassim Muhammad, told newsmen at the APC National Secretariat on Thursday in Abuja that it will be fair to concede the 2023 presidential ticket of the party to the South.

According to Muhammad, the sitting President of the country, who still has two years to complete his eight-year tenure in office is from the North-west, while North-east is presently occupying the position of the Senate President, and the only geo-poitical zone in the North left is the North-central and for fairness and equity, the National Chairmanship of the party should be zoned to the North-central.

“The North Central Council is equally appealing to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to have a rethink over his 2023 presidential ambition as it will be fair in the spirit of one Nigeria to allow the southern part of the country to produce the next president come 2023,” he said.

