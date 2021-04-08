Politics

North Central APC to Bello: Your Presidential ambition injurious to our chairmanship chances

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

A group of the North Central All Progressives Congress (APC) members under the umbrella of North-central Council have asked the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to drop his presidential ambition, stating that it is injurious to the zone.
According to the group, the North Central is positioned to produce the next National Chairman of the APC.
The group, which briefed journalists through its leader, Dr. Kassim Muhammad, told newsmen at the APC National Secretariat on Thursday in Abuja that it will be fair to concede the 2023 presidential ticket of the party to the South.
According to Muhammad, the sitting President of the country, who still has two years to complete his eight-year tenure in office is from the North-west, while North-east is presently occupying the position of the Senate President, and the only geo-poitical zone in the North left is the North-central and for fairness and equity, the National Chairmanship of the party should be zoned to the North-central.
“The North Central Council is equally appealing to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to have a rethink over his 2023 presidential ambition as it will be fair in the spirit of one Nigeria to allow the southern part of the country to produce the next president come 2023,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Membership registration’ll eliminate blocs in APC –Udoedehe

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

Senator John Akpan Udoedehe is the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee. In this interview with JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM on the activities of the committee, he speaks on the forthcoming membership registration of the party and funding of party, among other issues. Excerpts: How prepared is the party on […]
Politics

Nwachukwu: Ndigbo’ll support APC in 2023

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dr. Christian Nwachukwu is the Eze Ndigbo of Lagos and Chairman, Igbo Governing Council. In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation and the 2023 general election, among others issues.   What is your take on state of insecurity in different parts of Nigeria and how do you think the issue can […]
Politics

Gbadamosi: What next after two defeats?

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the aftermath of the Lagos East senatorial by-election and what it portends for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Gbadamosi With the outcome of last weekend’s Lagos East senatorial byelection, Babatunde Gbadamosi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), must be suddenly somber over the result and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica