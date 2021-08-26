North-Central deserves 2023 presidency – Group

A group under the aegis of North- Central Network for Better Nigeria Leadership has called on leading parties to zone their presidential tickets to North-Central for equity, justice and political inclusiveness. The Director-General of the group, Jibrin Abdullahi Muregi, who addressed journalists at a conference, said the zone had been sidelined despite its importance to the growth of the country. He lamented that the highest political office given the zone is that of Deputy Speaker House of Representatives. According to him, there is a need to correct the imbalance and marginalization prior to the 2023 presidential poll. Kwara State representative of the group, Kazeem Adekaje said there was the urgent need to adopt new strategies to combat the security challenges facing the nation, adding that “the security situation in the zone is worrisome.”

