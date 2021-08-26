North-Central deserves 2023 presidency – Group

A group under the aegis of North- Central Network for Better Nigeria Leadership has called on leading parties to zone their presidential tickets to North-Central for equity, justice and political inclusiveness. The Director-General of the group, Jibrin Abdullahi Muregi, who addressed journalists at a conference, said the zone had been sidelined despite its importance to the growth of the country. He lamented that the highest political office given the zone is that of Deputy Speaker House of Representatives. According to him, there is a need to correct the imbalance and marginalization prior to the 2023 presidential poll. Kwara State representative of the group, Kazeem Adekaje said there was the urgent need to adopt new strategies to combat the security challenges facing the nation, adding that “the security situation in the zone is worrisome.”
Related Articles
Anambra APC lauds Buhari over Onitsha port
Anambra State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Basil Ejidike, has described the commissioning of the Onitsha River Port as an expression of love President Muhammad Buhari had for the South-East geopolitical zone Ejidike, who spoke to reporters yesterday in Awka said that making the Eastern Ports especially Onitsha Port viable had been […]
Uganda’s Bobi Wine rejects official results
Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine has rejected the results declared so far and calls himself the president-elect, despite the electoral body saying not all votes have yet been counted. Bobi Wine alleges Thursday’s polls saw the worst vote-rigging in Uganda’s history, and has said he had video evidence of fraud, though he has yet to […]
JUST IN: Nigeria drifting into a failed state under Buhari – PDP Govs
*Seek power devolution, restructuring as panacea to nation’s woes Fifteen Nigerian governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday condemned what is called the alarming drift of the country which it said if allowed to persist will make Nigeria a failed state under the watch of the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All […]
