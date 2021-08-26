News

North-Central deserves 2023 presidency – Group

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

A group under the aegis of North- Central Network for Better Nigeria Leadership has called on leading parties to zone their presidential tickets to North-Central for equity, justice and political inclusiveness. The Director-General of the group, Jibrin Abdullahi Muregi, who addressed journalists at a conference, said the zone had been sidelined despite its importance to the growth of the country. He lamented that the highest political office given the zone is that of Deputy Speaker House of Representatives. According to him, there is a need to correct the imbalance and marginalization prior to the 2023 presidential poll. Kwara State representative of the group, Kazeem Adekaje said there was the urgent need to adopt new strategies to combat the security challenges facing the nation, adding that “the security situation in the zone is worrisome.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra APC lauds Buhari over Onitsha port

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Basil Ejidike, has described the commissioning of the Onitsha River Port as an expression of love President Muhammad Buhari had for the South-East geopolitical zone Ejidike, who spoke to reporters yesterday in Awka said that making the Eastern Ports especially Onitsha Port viable had been […]
News

Uganda’s Bobi Wine rejects official results

Posted on Author Reporter

Ugandan opposition candidate Bobi Wine has rejected the results declared so far and calls himself the president-elect, despite the electoral body saying not all votes have yet been counted. Bobi Wine alleges Thursday’s polls saw the worst vote-rigging in Uganda’s history, and has said he had video evidence of fraud, though he has yet to […]
News Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria drifting into a failed state under Buhari – PDP Govs

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Seek power devolution, restructuring as panacea to nation’s woes Fifteen Nigerian governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday condemned what is called the alarming drift of the country which it said if allowed to persist will make Nigeria a failed state under the watch of the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica