North Central Joint Border Operations make III seizures worth N127m

North Central Zone, Sector 3 of the Joint Border Drill Operations, Ilorin, Kwara State, has recorded 111 seizures of different items, including 1,212 bags of fertilizer which duty paid value was N16, 968,000.00.

Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Sector 3 Coordinator, Ag. ACG Mohammed Uba Garba, said the fertilizer seizure was particularly significant because of its high explosive nature, adding: “Those who follow history very well know that the devastating fire outbreak at Beirut, Lebanon which killed over 100 people and destroyed an entire community was caused by ammonium nitrate, one of the compounds used in manufacturing fertilizer. Hence the fertilizer ban by the federal government because of its high explosive nature.”

Due to its high explosive nature, the Federal Government, Garba said, discouraged the importation of fertilizer because of some unscrupulous elements in the society who imported them not for agricultural purposes but to perpetrate evil acts, adding that for fertilizer to be brought into the country by anybody, clearance and approval is required from the office of the National Security Adviser.

Other seizures, according to the Coordinator, include 2, 794 bags of foreign rice, 114 cartons of HIV drugs without NAFDAC numbers, 55 units of various types of used vehicles, 118 bales of second hand clothing, 22 units of used tyres, 13 bags of foreign sugar, 608 drums of PMS, 469 jerry cans of 25 litres of AGO, 17 motorcycles, 81 cartons of foreign juice, 17 cartons of foreign natural water, 20 jerry cans of 25 litres of vegetable oil, 31 bags of local maize and 17 bags of local beans, with total Duty Paid Value of N127,222,800.00.

He also disclosed that Sector 3 has seized a total number of 23,449 bags of rice since the joint border operations began.

The Coordinator announced the arrest of 13 suspects in connection with the seized contrabands. They were granted administrative bail. In addition, he disclosed the arrest of 15 Benin Republic nationals who entered the country through bush path, saying they had been repatriated.

Like this: Like Loading...