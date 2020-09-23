Metro & Crime

North Central Joint Border Operations make III seizures worth N127m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

North Central Zone, Sector 3 of the Joint Border Drill Operations, Ilorin, Kwara State, has recorded 111 seizures of different items, including 1,212 bags of fertilizer which duty paid value was N16, 968,000.00.
Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Sector 3 Coordinator, Ag. ACG Mohammed Uba Garba, said the fertilizer seizure was particularly significant because of its high explosive nature, adding: “Those who follow history very well know that the devastating fire outbreak at Beirut, Lebanon which killed over 100 people and destroyed an entire community was caused by ammonium nitrate, one of the compounds used in manufacturing fertilizer. Hence the fertilizer ban by the federal government because of its high explosive nature.”

Due to its high explosive nature, the Federal Government, Garba said, discouraged the importation of fertilizer because of some unscrupulous elements in the society who imported them not for agricultural purposes but to perpetrate evil acts, adding that for fertilizer to be brought into the country by anybody, clearance and approval is required from the office of the National Security Adviser.

Other seizures, according to the Coordinator, include 2, 794 bags of foreign rice, 114 cartons of HIV drugs without NAFDAC numbers, 55 units of various types of used vehicles, 118 bales of second hand clothing, 22 units of used tyres, 13 bags of foreign sugar, 608 drums of PMS, 469 jerry cans of 25 litres of AGO, 17 motorcycles, 81 cartons of foreign juice, 17 cartons of foreign natural water, 20 jerry cans of 25 litres of vegetable oil, 31 bags of local maize and 17 bags of local beans, with total Duty Paid Value of N127,222,800.00.

He also disclosed that Sector 3 has seized a total number of 23,449 bags of rice since the joint border operations began.
The Coordinator announced the arrest of 13 suspects in connection with the seized contrabands. They were granted administrative bail. In addition, he disclosed the arrest of 15 Benin Republic nationals who entered the country through bush path, saying they had been repatriated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo: Truck crushes taxi, bikes, kills four

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Four people lost their lives yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State when a lorry lost control and crushed a commercial Micra car and three motorcycles with their passengers. The accident occurred at the Alesinloye Roundabout on the ever-busy Dugbe Road. The articulated vehicle, owned by a popular dairy company, reportedly lost its brake and the driver […]
Metro & Crime

Policemen tag social media influencer gay, collect N26,000

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Three policemen attached to Ogudu Police Station have been accused by a social media influencer, Olumide Bakare, of collecting N26,000 from him at Ojota area of Lagos State. Bakare said he was inside an Uber car when the vehicle was stopped at Ojota and the driver was ordered to go back to their station at […]
Metro & Crime

Again, two shot dead in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Two young men were murdered yesterday in Asaba, the Delta State capital. One of the victims, identified simply as Nnamdi, was killed at Stop-Abortion Roundabout, around Isieke Junction. The second victim, an official of the Oshimili South Local Government, was shot by gunmen from a moving vehicle. The attacks forced passersby and shop owners in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: