North Central PDP group kicks, says zone has produced 4 chairmen

A group, North Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rebirth Forum, has rejected the zoning of the PDP National Chairmanship to the region. The group also rejected the emergency of ex-Senate President Iyorchia Ayu as North’s consensus candidate for the post. In a statement yesterday by Mohammed Idah, the forum said the zone had produced four PDP National Chairmen in the past. According to the group, Ayu’s emergence is an attempt to foist post on the zone, thereby denying it the 2023 presidential ticket.

The statement said: “Recall that on return to democratic government in 1999 our party was voted into office and was in power for 16 years. It is a fact that, the people of North Central have stood with the party all these years without getting anything much. “Now that, the PDP has decided to leave the presidential ticket open for all zones to compete, it is the time to lobby other zones to support North Central to produce the next President. “We have discovered a clandestine plan by some politicians in the PDP to deny North Central the presidency in 2023.

This group is forcing North Central to accept the position of National Chairman. “The forum rejects this move and further rejects the candidature of Iyorchia Ayu.” The group added: “North Central has produced several PDP National Chairmen. For the avoidance of doubts, the pioneer PDP chairman was Chief Solomon Lar from Plateau State, Barnabas Gemade and Chief Audu Ogbe were all PDP chairmen from Benue State. Ahmadu Ali from Kogi State and Alhaji Kawu Baraje from Kwara State also became chairmen of our party without any benefit to North Central.

“We totally reject the move to stop North Central from aspiring to the presidency in 2023 using any guise. Not even the position of National Chairman.” The group questioned Ayu’s choice, alleging that he was implicated in the N2.1 billion Dasukigate, adding that the exminister is being prosecuted for corruption to the tune of N345 million by the anti-graft agencies.

Idah said: “Similarly, Ayu was said to have conspired with Timi Frank and Paul Santos Ofana to commit acts of terrorism and is standing trial before the Federal High Court, Abuja. “The NCPDPRF feels that making such a person the National Chairman of the party will amount to tagging our party corrupt and a terrorist party before Nigerians and the international community. “Recall that the opposition in 2015 used corruption and the inability of President Jonathan to tackle the menace of Boko Haram to campaign against our party. “From the foregoing, we reject the candidature of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and the decision to zone the PDP national chairmanship to North Central.”

