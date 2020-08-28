North Central tops drug cases 2019 – NBS

The North Central geo-political zone of the country recorded 517,711.69 cases to top the number of drug cases in 2019. That is according to the latest drug seizure and arrest statistics by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The zone was followed by South-West and South- South zones with 44,744.13 and 28,885.85 cases recorded respectively.

The North- East region recorded the least with 4,490.81 drug cases in 2019. The data revealed that 612,547.89kg quantity of narcotic drug was seized in 2019 as against 163,684.44kg seized in 2018, which represents an increase of 274.22 per cent while 9,479 suspects were arrested in 2019 as against 9,779 in 2018 which represents a decrease of -3.07 per cent.

A total of 397 counseling cases were reported in 2019 as against 730 in 2018 while 397 counseling were concluded in 2019 as against 440 in 2018. 9,418 suspects were prosecuted in 2019 as against 9,779 in 2018 while 1,120 were convicted in 2019 as against 1,220 in 2018.

Compared to 2018, NBS data revealed that the total number of drug cases in North-East was 4,490.81 in 2019 against 2018 figure of 1,608, North Central 517,711.69 in 2019 compared to 1,311 in 2018, North- West recorded 11,968.50 drug cases in 2018 compared to 2018 figure of 2,809 while South East recorded drug cases in total of 13,234.48 against the 2018 figure of 1,022. South- South recorded a total of 28,885.85 drug cases against 1,821 in 2018, while South West recorded total drug case of 44,744.13 against the 2018 figure of 1,260.

