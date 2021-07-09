North Central zone demands fairness in allocation, resources

…says all presidential candidates must disclose what they offer the zone

Barely three days after the Southern governors met in Lagos to make their demands, the North Central geo-political zone has demanded for fairness in the allocation of resources, saying they have been shortchanged since the return of democracy in 1999. The zone claimed that despite playing a major role to those that have emerged Presidents of Nigeria irrespective of their political affiliation, the zone has been shortchanged when it comes to allocation of resources. Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, disclosed this during his interaction with the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) at the Government House, Minna that the Zone wants to be accorded its due respect and be fully compensated commensurate with its efforts during the electioneering periods in the emergence of government at the centre. “We are not asking for too much, but we are pleading that we should be treated fairly.

Now, if we compare our efforts to the benefits, it does not match at all. We discussed this as governors and, in some cases, we compared results of each state as against appointments, projects and investments in the North Central States,” he said. According to him, if adequate attention is given to the zone, it will revive its economic activities and its enormous potential for the overall benefits of the country.

He added that, henceforth, the region will demand from whosoever aspires to become the next President to meet and tell the region what offer he has for it. The governor explained that despite their political differences in the zone, they must come together to decide the future for the country. On insecurity, he said the North Central is among the regions affected, adding that he and his colleagues are tackling the challenges with the support from Mr. President and the security agencies. He added that as measures to end farmers-herders’ clashes, all the states in the zone have been encouraged to adopt grazing reserves/ranching system to curb incessant encroachment of cattle on farms which is responsible for igniting clashes between farmers and herders. Former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu and patron of the Forum commended the governor on his stewardship both for the state and the North Central Zone.

Sen. Mantu commended the governor on his efforts towards tackling security challenges in the state. The former lawmaker added that the governor’s priority in the areas of education, health and infrastructural development in the state will be more appreciated in years to come. He said the governor has spoken their minds as it affects the region and the forum will always compliment the efforts of the governors of the zone. The NCPF was led to the state by its Chairman, Board of Trustee (BOT), Lt-Gen. (Sen.) Jeremiah T. Useni who said the Forum is non-partisan adding that its ultimate goal is to pursue the growth and development of the zone.

Like this: Like Loading...