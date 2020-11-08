North comes under fire over Kaduna meeting

The stance of northern governors, traditional rulers, legislators and some top guns after their meeting in Kaduna on the state of the nation has continued to pitch them against other parts of the country, writes BABA NEGEDU

Governors of the 19 northern states recently held a meeting in Kaduna to, according to them, take a look at the prevailing situation in the region with a view to coming out with solutions that will check the unsavory circumstances pervading the area.

This meeting was of special attention to many people within and outside the region because of the nature and timing of the gathering. Apart from coming at a time when the country and indeed the north was just coming out of the global coronavirus pandemic and specifically the #EndARS protest that engulfed the nation as a whole, the north more than ever before is enmeshed in insecurity and general criminality occasioned by the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, killings and general insecurity.

The meeting was also significant because of the presence of a Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and elected legislators led by the Senate President Ahmed Lawal among others. It also had in attendance the leadership of the traditional community in the region led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar III.

With this level of representation from the northern leadership, expectations were high and many had expected that the outcome will match the level of attendance at the meeting held at the chambers of the Kaduna Government House.

But after a meeting, the governors, traditional rulers and the Federal Government officials came out with a resolution which many say centered on three key points.

The endorsement of the move by the Federal Government to censor or control the social media, the alleged plot according to the gathering that some subversive elements hijacked the #End- SARS protest to push for regime change and a formal role for traditional rulers in the administration of the country. In a resolution read by the Plateau State Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, who is also the Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum, the meeting “rejects and condemns the subversive actions of the EndSARS protests.

The superlative agitations and other change regime actions outside the ballot box soon take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their seperative agenda. The meeting endorsed the indivisibility, indissolubility and oneness of the nation.

“The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news. Therefore, calls for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria

“The meeting raises attention on the need to keep strict watch on the Federal Capital Territory to guide against unwarranted and destructive protests to safeguard critical assets of the nation” and commended the National Assembly and the Presidency in being proactive in addressing the issues of #EndSARS protests across the country.”

It also appreciated the roles of traditional rulers in containing the EndSARS protests in the north and collectively agreed that traditional rulers be given formal roles in the governance architecture of the country.

It called for collective efforts in addressing the lingering challenges of the North, like the Almajiri system, insecurity, illiteracy, poverty and at the same time commended the roles of royal highnesses in ensuring that the EndSARS protests did not escalate significantly in the North.

The forum appreciated the roles of the National Assembly in engaging the youths and other critical stakeholders of the nation in resolving the End- SARS conflicts, and commended the President and his cabinet for the quick intervention in meeting the demands of the EndSARS protesters and resolved to give him the maximum support as he reels out measures to address the lingering challenges of youth unemployment, banditry and Boko Haram insurgency in the country. The meeting also appreciated the major reforms going on in the Police Force and pledges to support Mr. President on this course.

However, it was not long after the resolution came out that criticism began to trail the outcome of the meeting which many said was not only self-serving and tailored towards regime protection, but fell below the standard of those that attended the gathering.

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), were disappointed that the meeting of governors from the region and traditional rulers did not take a position on some issues they feel were critical and germane to the well-being and growth of the region.

The group which became famous after giving a quit notice to the Igbos to leave the north in 2017 said the governors lacked the requisite statesmanship to define the northern position on not only issues affecting the region but the country as a whole. This is as they also describes the resolutions of the meeting as a misplaced priority. The coalition noted that the resolution did not take cognisance of the problems be-devilling the region, saying any well-meaning northerner would be disappointed with the leaders and the outcome of their meeting.

They said most of the issues discussed and resolved were not priorities of the region at the moment and as such seen to be key to those that attended the meeting. Addressing newsmen in Kaduna, Spokesman of the coalition Abdul- Azeez Suleiman said: “Essentially, the agenda for the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) meeting was grossly misplaced in the sense that it accorded more relevance to the #EndSARS and the social media which should by far not be the major focus for concern for the North at the moment.”

He also said: “The CNG and indeed the vast majority of the cultured northerners are disappointed that such a meeting of northern governors and traditional leaders, elected representatives and top Federal Government officials from the North should find it more important to dwell on #EndSARS and social media and neglecting the more serious issues of security, youth restiveness, unemployment, poverty, dwindling fortunes of agriculture and general economic decline. “We are disappointed that such a meeting should lack the courage to make clear pronouncements on the unprovoked attacks on northerners and their properties at a time when their southern counterparts are proposing security, youth restiveness, unemployment, poverty, dwindling fortunes of agriculture and general economic decline.

“We are disappointed that such a meeting should lack the courage to make clear pronouncements on the unprovoked attacks on northerners and their properties at a time when their southern counterparts are proposing claims of trillions of naira in compensation for their people. “We are disappointed that the meeting lacked the requisite statesmanship to define the northern position with regards to the falsified reports around the fictitious attacks on Lekki protesters that is causing the nation international worries.

“It is disappointing that the meeting felt to see as priority the need to send a delegation to ascertain the extent of damage and to console the affected northerners in the southern states.” The coalition added that: “While hoping the northern governors and other leaders would rethink the apparent weak position adopted at the meeting and redeem their failure to articulate a more favourable northern position, the CNG wishes to express reservations regarding the two committees set up, their stated functions and the all-important issue of implications.

“In the past, several committees have been variously charged with tasks of recommending the way forward for the region. But regrettably, a lot of the recommendations, viable though they may be, have characteristically been consigned to the dust bin of history.

“While hoping that it will be different, at least this time around, we also expect that genuinely patriotic and productive minds would be engaged for meaningful input particularly for the Youth and Civil Society Committee which is expected to engage the youths with a view to addressing their pressing demands to put to rest their agitations.”

In the same mood, some Nigerian leaders, under the auspices of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBF), rose from their meeting in Abuja with a consensus that the meeting of the northern governors with their monarchs and top Federal Government officials from the region was divisive and did not tally with the unity of the country they were trying to preach in their resolution.

The leaders after a meeting on the state of the nation wondered where Nigeria would be if all the regions decided to be holding their own meeting with their traditional rulers and Federal Government officials. In a communique signed by Chief Ayo Adebanjo (Afenifere), Chief John Nwodo (Ohanaeze), Chief Edwin Clark (PANDEF), and Dr. Pogu Bitrus (Middle Belt), the leaders stated that the Kaduna meeting of northern governors, traditional rulers and other senior federal government officials coming after the #EndSARS protest when everyone should be putting heads together nationally to seek solutions to the country’s problems, as most distractive and divisive.

The communique after the meeting said, “We make it abundantly clear to our colleagues from the core North that it is either we live together as equals under the same rules of engagement, or we explore other options as dignified human beings. “Where would this country be headed if we also decide to call our own meeting with our governors and top officials in the Federal Government?

“We do not see any responsibility displayed by those who have been serially accused of sectionalising our national government to allow such insensibility, insensitivity and total subversion of the unity of the country that only exists on the lips of those behind the meeting.

“It not also lost on us that the communiqué of the meeting was making space for National Executive Council (NEC) nominations to a sectional initiative as the utmost level of disregard to the rest of the country whom they are treating as selves when we are supposed to be joint and equal stakeholders in the project Nigeria.”

The meeting wondered the quality of humanity of any group meeting at this period of mourning not to have a word of compassion for those that were recklessly murdered by state forces and hired thugs during the protests. It also insisted that they “Reject the indecent approach to paste the peaceful #EndSARS protesters in dark colours. They made their demands clear and were orderly before the violent Nigerian state deployed armed soldiers and thugs in 911 lorries against them.

“It is wickedness to place ‘our power’ above every other national interest by playing the ‘regime change’ label on the peaceful protesters who were not armed like Boko Haram that the regime is chasing about with negotiations in the same spirit it has been cuddling and pampering killer herdsmen.”

The leaders also said they did not see the thoughtfulness in the celebration of northern youths not participating in the #EndSARS protests as if they did not also loot like their deprived young people in other areas of the country, which showed they were also suffering like other youths across the country. They also insisted on their call for restructuring, saying “We foresaw all that are happening now, which is why we have been calling for restructuring as a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria can only be run along federal lines.

“We were not oblivious of the damage the military did to this country by using fiat to create LGAs with headquarters in the villages of top shots mostly from the North. “Kano State today has 44 local governments and Bayelsa has eight. When you want to recruit 10 policemen per LGA, Bayelsa will have 80 and Kano 440. That affects where the materials to be drawn into SARS and others are drawn.

The inequalities multiply everywhere. And this is why we insist on restructuring of the country now”. Other commentators also believed that the outcome of the meeting was a misplaced priority as there were other issues like the education backwardness of the region, infrastructural deficit and decay, the ravaging kidnapping that should take the center stage.

Maybe the Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in his opening remark to the meeting put the issues more succinctly, even though it did not reflect on the final outcome of the meeting. El-Rufai had told those in attendance that, “Many of the northern states are confronting a variety of security challenges. Criminal activities by bandits threaten both rural and urban communities.

Bandits have openly tried to crush the rural economy by attacking farmers in their fields, and in their homes. These criminals continue to menace some highways.” He then asked if “Is it not time to make the establishment of state police a key part of policing reforms? Has the recent crisis not exposed again the inadequacy of the numbers, ordinance, training and unitary structure of the Police in a federation?

Is this not an opportunity for a redesign of the security architecture in a collaboration between the states and the national government to vastly expand police numbers, equipment and technology?” El-Rufai also told his colleagues: “In our view, it is an understatement to describe the last few weeks as challenging moments for our country.

A cry by the youths for reform of policing has somehow snowballed into tragic events, and an unprecedented challenge to the authority of the Nigerian state.”

Consequently, he implored that as “We deliberate today, it is our hope that the discussions will reflect on the specific impact of recent events on our region and what we can do to mitigate the damage and press forward in securing our communities and advancing social and economic development.” But the resolutions never addressed this but scolding perceived advocates of regime change.

