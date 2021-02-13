North-East federal lawmakers assure NDLEA of support

Members of the House of Representatives from the North East zone have assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of their support in its efforts to rid the nation of illicit drugs. They gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the new Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), in Abuja.

The House member representing Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, Zakaria Dauda Nyampa, who led the delegation from Gombe, Taraba, Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states, said: “The work of NDLEA requires continuous review of anti-drug legislations and that the House members from the Zone will rally support for expeditious legislative action whenever the need arises”. Nyampa who is from the same constituency as Gen. Marwa, said the group was on the visit to congratulate Marwa and assure him of their support for the agency. According to him, Marwa’s appointment was well – deserved, adding that Nigerians are convinced that Marwa would deliver on the mandate of the agency. “We have followed your career footsteps as a state governor, soldier and diplomat. You brought your experience to bear on all these positions and you excelled.

Earlier, Marwa had thanked the lawmakers for the show of solidarity and promised that the unacceptable drug use trend in the country would be reversed speedily. “The task ahead of us is daunting. But we need to tackle it aggressively. We need to rescue our younger ones including women and children who are most vulnerable,” Marwa said, while urging the North-East to brace up to the challenge.

Like this: Like Loading...