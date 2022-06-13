News

North-East has been resilient against Boko Haram – Zulum

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has poured encomium on the people of the North East, particularly in Borno State, for their resilience against the Boko Haram insurgency for the past 13 years.

 

Zulum, in his democracy day message, which  made public by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, and titled, ‘Defying Boko Haram for Years Makes Northeast Hero of 23-Year Democracy’ said the people of Borno State and the rest of the North-East deserved to be among the heroes of Nigeria’s 23 years of sustained democracy, having spent more than half of the democratic years showing “incredible resilience” against insurgencies.

 

The statement read in part, “It is now 23 uninterrupted years since Nigeria returned to democratic rule back in 1999. In those 23 years, societies across the country have witnessed different levels of progress and challenges.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s Eurobond debts rise by $5.25bn in six months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s Eurobond debts increased by $5.25billion between September 2021 and March this year, to hit $15.92billion, findings by New Telegraph show. The country’s Eurobond debts stock, which stood at $10.67billion as at June 30, 2021, according to the Budget Office of the Federation’s, “2021 second quarter and half year Budget Implementation Report,” rose to $14.67billion […]
News

Delta 2023: 37-year-old clinches ZLP governorship ticket

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A 37-year-old businessman, Mr. Emmanuel Okoh, has clinched the governorship ticket of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Delta State. A total of 75 delegates from the 25 local government areas of the state elected him during the primary election of the party in Asaba, the state capital yesterday. The candidate hails from IkaNorth-EastLocalGovernment Area […]
News

Re-valuate Anchor Borrower Programme, AFAN president advises CBN

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kabir Ibrahim, has called for the re-jigging of Anchor Borrower Programme (ABP) by the Central Bank of Nigeria by bringing in the private sector for collaboration purposes. Ibrahim, who doubles as chairman, Administrative Board of Nigeria Agric Business Group (NAGB), commended the CBN for ABP’s programme and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica