North-East has been resilient against Boko Haram – Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has poured encomium on the people of the North East, particularly in Borno State, for their resilience against the Boko Haram insurgency for the past 13 years.

Zulum, in his democracy day message, which made public by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, and titled, ‘Defying Boko Haram for Years Makes Northeast Hero of 23-Year Democracy’ said the people of Borno State and the rest of the North-East deserved to be among the heroes of Nigeria’s 23 years of sustained democracy, having spent more than half of the democratic years showing “incredible resilience” against insurgencies.

The statement read in part, “It is now 23 uninterrupted years since Nigeria returned to democratic rule back in 1999. In those 23 years, societies across the country have witnessed different levels of progress and challenges.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...