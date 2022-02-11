North-East leaders call for new leadership, back TNA

North-East leaders have called for a new leadership that would ensure inclusiveness and transparency in government. They made the call at the formal launch of The Nigeria Agenda (TNA) in Bauchi, Bauchi State. An elder statesman, Yerima Aliyu Giade, also stressed the need for lead- ers with exceptional character and skills as critical to Nigeria’s development. “We want continuity and a person with a good agenda, so the project is timely. We want an agenda with an actor who is serious.” Giade supports TNA mission, adding that the programme would translate well to the choice of leadership. On her part, Mrs Naomi Joel, Gombe State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Zonal Coordinator, Patriotic Coalition, said the Nigeria Agenda is a project that all Nigerians would benefit from. She said TNA would create awareness among Nigerians on the choice of credible and accountable leadership. “The awareness would bridge the distance that exists between leaders in government and citizens in the country,” she said. Also speaking, former Commissioner for Information, Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmad Sajoh, the convener, reiterated that Nigeria leaders can address the security challenges facing the country.

