North-East leaders call for new leadership, back TNA

North-East leaders have called for a new leadership that would ensure inclusiveness and transparency in government. They made the call at the formal launch of The Nigeria Agenda (TNA) in Bauchi, Bauchi State. An elder statesman, Yerima Aliyu Giade, also stressed the need for lead- ers with exceptional character and skills as critical to Nigeria’s development. “We want continuity and a person with a good agenda, so the project is timely. We want an agenda with an actor who is serious.” Giade supports TNA mission, adding that the programme would translate well to the choice of leadership. On her part, Mrs Naomi Joel, Gombe State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Zonal Coordinator, Patriotic Coalition, said the Nigeria Agenda is a project that all Nigerians would benefit from. She said TNA would create awareness among Nigerians on the choice of credible and accountable leadership. “The awareness would bridge the distance that exists between leaders in government and citizens in the country,” she said. Also speaking, former Commissioner for Information, Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmad Sajoh, the convener, reiterated that Nigeria leaders can address the security challenges facing the country.

 

Ebonyi massacre exposes porous security –Enugu Methodist Archbishop

Archbishop of Methodist Archdiocese of Enugu, Rev. Christopher Edeh, has said the attack on some communities in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by suspected herdsmen, which left over 25 people dead and properties burnt, has exposed the porous security in the South East zone. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph on telephone, Edeh, who bemoaned […]
LAUREL COSMETIC AND PLASTIC SURGERY: A PLACE OF TRUST AND FAITH

Dr Algie LaBrasca is a well-known cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery specialist who is based in Brookville, Pennsylvania. He is currently associated with the Penn Highlands Brookville and the Penn Highlands Dubois hospitals. LaBrasca is an experienced professional who has performed many breast augmentation surgeries during his career span. It is a much-complicated process that […]
VP Osinbajo, CJN, others converge for JRI webinar

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, are among the dignitaries that will partake in an open-access virtual roundtable webinar organised by the Justice Research Institute (JRI). Panelists at the webinar centred on “Selection and Appointment of Judges: Lessons for Nigeria” are expected to appraise Nigeria’s procedure for the […]

