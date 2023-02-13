News

North East women endorse Atiku for president

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Barely two weeks to the presidential election, a coalition of women groups comprising professionals and non-professionals alike have resolved to throw its support behind the candidature of the presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 25 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The said women groups made this known in Bauchi yesterday during a town hall meeting that turned out to become a harvest of endorsements in favour of all PDP candidates across the zone and Nigeria in general. Leader of the coalition, Hajiya Laraba Mohammad, said that after a careful observation and wider consultations among all presidential candidates, the groups have resolved that Atiku is the only alternative for our nation’s economic and political stability in the interestof unity, peace, developmentandtheeconomicgrowth anddevelopmentof thenation.

 

Our Reporters

