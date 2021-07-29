North has perfected rigging system for 2023 Banjo

Ogbeni Lanre Banjo is a former governorship candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in Ogun State and now chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the state of the nation, calls for restructuring and the fight against corruption, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

what extent has the elites in Nigeria been able to achieve a paradigm shift on the state of the nation from what obtained during years of military era?

Most elites in Nigeria have not been good role models. The paradigm shift, in my humble view, has been towards hopelessness; we are not building a nation.

Democracy is not being practiced the proper way and has not been entrenched. State governments are not being exemplary to show the way for the Federal Government to follow.

The challenges in Nigeria, though, should not be confined to the elites alone.

The citizens are the fundamental cause of their albatross. Anytime the electorate regard the most skillful thieves in the society as the most electable into political offices to control their lives, they misplace the right to complain when theft, lies and terrorism become their national doctrine and insecurity becomes pervasive in the country.

Finally, for oppressors to be strong, he or she must have accomplices among the oppressed.

It took pains and sorrow to restore civil rule, following the June 12 debacle. Why have we not succeeded in translating that experience into enduring joy and happiness in the land in 22 years?

Democracy, even though, is the best form of governance, may be dangerous in practice, when and if incompetent and unpatriotic wealthy citizens or ineffectual stooges of the wealthy dominate the playing fields which are legislative, judiciary and executive arms of government.

The end result would be retrogression, decadence, dwarfing of status in the comity of nations and in the value of the country’s currency, which in turn devalues our worth. Most people at the helms of affairs now did not join in the fight for democracy. Muhammadu Buhari was with Sani Abacha.

He uttered no comment when people were killed during the June 12 logjams; not even when Mrs. Kudirat Abiola was murdered on the street of Lagos. With Buhari in power, the fulanization of the entire country has advanced to a terrible and arrogant stage. Buhari does not see anything good in southerners, including my brothers and sisters in Benue.

The Federal Government has succeeded in putting the media houses under its armpit with continuous threats of sanction. How could there be joy and happiness in the land?

Would you absolve yourself of the unmitigated leadership failure in Nigeria?

I am not in power and could not share blames. It is not new in Nigeria that our people don’t appreciate brilliance. Buhari started with fighting corruption. At the end, he had to choose between someone else becoming the husband of his beautiful Aisha after they might have succeeded in killing him or keeping the fight for corruption aloft.

Do you hear him talk about corruption anymore? Today, every policy of his administration waters corruption. To get or renew international passport is cancerous.

Senator Sola Adeyeye of Osun Central Senatorial Districy sometime cried out loud about the fraudulent and oligo-military constitution, what can he alone achieve?

Senators Smart Adeyemi of Kogi West and Enyinnaya Abaribe of Abia South spoke passionately about the suffocating system; an you blame them about the leadership failure when their colleagues ignore them.

Former Senator Shehu Sani was denied the opportunity to return the second time by the powerful unpatriotic element in Kaduna because of his stand on national issues. I serve on the board of one of the subsidiaries of Odu’A; you need to witness how laws are contemptuously being violated.

The public needs to know that many Nigerians have no regard for laws. I wrote several letters apprising members of the Board of the infractions being committed by the heads of management and the unwary Board members voted against me until a regulatory body got involved.

As we speak they are still violating the laws in an attempt to frustrate me. They don’t listen to the message that I am passing, they hate the messenger with passion because in their views, I am troublesome.

What do you envisage as preparations for the next general election gradually peak?

The driver of Nigeria is fast asleep at the steering. The Igbohos, Kanus and a few others in the ship cried out loud before the ship is wrecked and the driver woke up from his slumber and ordered the passengers shot, kidnapped and locked up. Nigeria is sinking. My fellow citizens are being butchered in the North.

Let us hope there would be Nigeria in 2023. Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory and his colleagues wanted the country restructured, the North refused.

The late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Beko Ransome-Kuti and several others continued the struggle and demanded the convocation of Sovereign National Conference, the Northern cabals and their chattels in the South said no.

Chief John Nwodo, Papa Edwin Clark, Papa Ayo Adebanjo and others tried lately to demand for restructuring before Nigeria collapse, Buhari called all of them ignorant and maintained that Nigeria would not be restructured.

Unless we want to continue to be slaves

of Fulanis, all the issues that are holding us down stare at us for resolution before the 2023 elections. The North has perfected the rigging system.

They flaunted the rigged numbers of votes in Kaduna and Kano in 2019 and claimed that the total numbers of votes in Kano and Kaduna are greater than the total numbers of votes in the six states in the South-West.

That was achieved by bringing the Fulanis from Mali, Niger Republic and Chad to Nigeria and now they are bold and arrogant enough to say power would not rotate to the South.

The South is not homogeneous and they understand that. One may argue that the North is not homogenous also, but they have outsmarted us by ensuring the tentacles of our Hausa brethren have been clutched to submission.

The only section, not under the arms of the North, is Benue and we all witness how they are killing our people there to subjugate them. If Governor Samuel Ortom has not summoned up courage to withstand the Fulanis, the Fulani Oligarchy would have been extended to Benue.

Therefore, when it is the turn of the North, only Fulani can emerge because they have argued that North-Central is not north enough because the oligarchy has not conquered the North Central. Here in the South, there would be agitation between the Yoruba, Igbo and South-South and the Fulani with their calculated attempt would stoke that agitation and problems would ensue in the South.

Anyone who emerges in the South cannot choose someone from the North-Central for the reason mentioned earlier; the Sarakis and Ortoms are not north enough. An agitation would begin again in North-Central.

No Southern President can solve the problems of the porous borders in the North, where you can cross gutters from Niger Republic to Kebbi or Katsina to vote. Buhari has strengthened and further facilitated rigging using our resources to connect rail line to Niger Republic, where his cousins are.

Guess what, the home negro from the South who is the minister is proud of that nonsense and the National Assembly authorised the badly needed resources in Nigeria to be spent in Niger Republic.

So, the system has been so perfected in a way that Fulani would always be in power either as the president or vice president. In other words the North has been clandestinely made uniform. These and many more reasons are why people agitate for selfdetermination.

Are you in support of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho’s movements for self-determination?

They are leading our liberation. It is our movements. What choice do we have? Sit down and let Fulanis conquer us just like they conquered our Hausa brethren? There is nothing Fulanis desire that they have not gotten. Nigeria got independence on October 1, when they were ready and on the day they spiritually chose.

After the reprisal coup of 1966, they clandestinely pushed the Middle Belt forward to lead when they imposed Yakubu Gowon over his superiors with T. Y. Danjuma leading the efforts to deal with Aguiyi Ironsi and Adekunle Fajuyi. From Murtala Muhammed who was a Fulani Genawa clan, till today all the Nigerian presidents from the North have been Fulanis.

The southerners among them are their stooges. Col. Buka Suka Dimka led coup failed partly because those involved in the coup were mostly officers from the North-Central region. They wanted the capital moved to the North, they got it.

They manipulated all of us with the use of bandit instead of Fulani herders, they got it.

They desired to occupy most positions hiding under national characters, they got it. They don’t want us to talk about the evil of this government, kidnapping, terrorism, among others; they used the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to get it.

Who is to be blamed for all these?

The British laid the strong foundation for the Hausa-Fulani hegemony in Nigeria. The principle guiding the cabal was clearly set forth by the sect’s patron, Sir Ahmadu Bello. They destroyed the southern educational system.

Here we are, they don’t want us to know our history and thus banned the teaching of history in the country. I can only blame the southern governors.

If I were a governor, they would not dictate to me what would be taught in any school in my state. Thank God, Governor Ortom has told them to kiss the dust on that issue. Buhari is implementing Ahmadu Bello’s agenda.

The resources in the South are nationalised and gold found in Zamfara belongs to Zamfara. Enough of this cheating! Enough of the nonsense!

What is your position on the communiqué issued by the southern governors after their meeting in Lagos?

That was bold and applaudable; they wittingly expressed our collective disgust. They need to seize the moment and insist on their rights as the chief security officers of their states.

They should not allow our Northern brethren to bully them to submission. Everything they have said, our Northern Governors had said and there was no negative response from the Northern opinion molders.

The moment Southern leaders speak, they shout. As a matter of fact, it is insulting and dwarfing for the Southern governors to grant a request for meetings with Abubakar Malami.

If he calls for a meeting, they should send their state Attorneys General. After all, part of the North-Central used to be West Central before the North arrogantly cornered and declared it as part of the North, so they should extend warm arms to Governor Ortom to join their forum.

Also, if Buhari remains intransigent, we should protest to hold the remittance of revenues from the states to the Federal Government.

