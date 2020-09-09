Business

North Korea denies ATM hacking scheme

North Korean authorities are publicly denying the U.S. government’s claim the country is involved in a financial cybercrime campaign targeting international Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). The denial was released in a press statement from North Korea’s National Coordination Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism.

 

The release claims Washington D. C. linked North Korean to an operation called, “Fast- Cash 2.0,” which attacks a machine’s internal software with malware and causes an ATM to dispense all its cash at one time. North Korea claims the accusations are an effort to divert attention away from American cyber -crimes.

 

“Nowadays, banking institutions of several countries are suffering tremendous losses from a large-scale cyber-attack, and it should be duly doubted if it has been done by the U.S., which is now bogged down in a serious economic crisis,” stated the release.

 

“It is the consistent position of the government of the DPRK to oppose every form and shape of criminal acts in cyberspace, and the integrated and consolidated legal and institutional mechanisms are put in place in our country in order to prevent and eradicate cyber-crime of all forms and manifestations.”

 

The committee, formed in 2016 after the U.S. designated the DPRK as a “primary money laundering concern,” doesn’t typically play a functional role in the North Korean government beyond issuing rare statements responding to U.S. allegations.

