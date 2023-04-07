News World News

North Korea Stop Routine Communication With S/Korea As Tension Rise

North Korea has stopped replying to regularly organized calls with South Korea as military tensions rise.

South Korean government officials have disclosed that its Northern neighbour has stopped responding via the two-way military liaison line commonly used twice a day.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, Kwon Young-Se who disclosed this on Friday said, “The North was unresponsive to the closing call via the joint liaison hotline at 5 p.m. after it did not answer the opening call at 9 a.m.” 

A two-way phone line connects representatives of both North and South Korea for logistical and diplomatic purposes which is normally used twice daily, once at 9 a.m. and again at 5 p.m.

South Korean officials claimed there is no defect or failure of the communication technology itself, indicating that North Korea is being willfully uncommunicative.

The unprecedented silence comes amid intense military pressure from the U.S. military and its allies in the Pacific.

North Korean state media on Thursday warned that recent U.S.-South Korean military drills are pushing the security situation in the region to “the brink of a nuclear war.”

The fiery remarks came a day after the U.S. Military nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Korean Peninsula during joint exercises with South Korea. Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz also participated in naval anti-submarine drills this week alongside U.S., South Korean and Japanese destroyers.

