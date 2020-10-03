News

North Korea’s Kim wishes Trump recovery from coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, wishing they would recover from the COVID-19 illness, state media reported.
“He sincerely hoped that they would recover as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it,” the Korean Central News Agency reported. “He sent warm greetings to them.”
Trump said Friday he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus, and leaders across the world have sent messages of goodwill to the couple, reports The Associated Press.
Kim and Trump once exchanged threats of destruction and crude insults after North Korea in 2017 carried out a series of high-profile weapons tests aimed at acquiring ability to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland. Trump had said he would rain “fire and fury” on North Korea and derided Kim as “little rocket man” on a suicide mission, while Kim responded he would “tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.”
But they stopped such rhetoric and instead developed a personal relationship after Kim abruptly reached out to Trump in 2018 for talks on the fate of his advancing nuclear arsenal.
They met three times in 2018-2019, starting with a summit in Singapore that made Trump the first sitting U.S. president to meet a North Korea leader since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. But their meetings made little headway since their second summit in Vietnam in early 2019 ended without any deal following disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on North Korea.
Before their nuclear talks entered a stalemate, Trump said that he and Kim “fell in love.” According to journalist Bob Woodward’s recently published book “Rage,” Kim, in a letter to Trump, called the U.S. president “your excellency” and said he believed the “deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force.”
Some observers said Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis would quell speculation that the two leaders could have planned an “October surprise” in arranging their fourth meeting ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.
Despite the deadlocked talks, Kim hasn’t lifted his self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests in an apparent effort to keep chances for diplomacy alive. North Korea’s economy is believed to have worsened due to the sanctions and the pandemic that forced it to close its border with China, its biggest trading partner, in January.
North Korea has said there hasn’t been a single virus outbreak on its soil, a claim widely disputed by foreign experts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

SFAFP: Nigeria loses N2.5trn yearly to fraud

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Society for Forensic Accounting & Fraud Prevention (SFAFP) has revealed that Nigeria loses N2.5trillion annually to fraud and corruption.   The society also stated that for the African continent, almost 25 per cent of its budgeted public sector revenue is lost to the same scourge.   Speaking during the 4th virtual induction of 192 […]
News

Edo guber: APC, Oshiomhole recruiting fake police – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is designing fake security uniforms for thugs to rig the September 19 Edo governorship election. The party said the fake military and police agents would be used to unleash violence and clampdown on traditional, faith-based and community leaders […]
News

Foreign Interests and the new terror propangada against Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There is nothing wrong with holding a media briefing, like the one held by the Commander of the US special operations command for Africa (AFRICOM) Dagvin Anderson. The United States’ military top brass warned that al-Qaeda, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province now have presence in the northwest of Nigeria and that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: