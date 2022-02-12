News

North should not retain power beyond 2023: PANDEF

Posted on

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has once again emphasised that the North should not and cannot retain Nigeria’s presidency beyond May 29, 2023, in the interest of national harmony, urging them to strive to appreciate the true tenets of democracy and stop the hallucination.

Reacting to a remark made by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) over the 2023 presidency by the Governor of Ondo State, and chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, while hosting a delegation of the power rotation movement in Akure, PANDEF described the statement as irrational and delusional. According to the statement from Ken Robinson, national publicity secretary of PANDEF, ‘‘l it read, PANDEF wholly backs the statement of the governor, and restates the resolution of the Southern and Middle Belt leaders’ forum at its meeting of January 13, 2022, that any political party that fields a northern candidate should not count on the support of the four regions in the 2023 presidential election.

“Why is it difficult for people to accept the truth? It is simply unthinkable that anyone would consider another northern presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years. “Organisations like the socalled Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) seem incorrigibly apathetic about the peace, unity and stability of Nigeria. They have, by their utterances, presented themselves as assemblages of unpatriotic individuals, who, perhaps, benefits from the inglorious goings-on in the country.

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

FAAC augments October revenue with N99bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

FG, states & LGs share N604.004 bn A last-minute decision last night by members of Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) approving over N99 billion from Stabilisation Account and other sources saved what would have been a dire situation for three tiers of government as October revenue fell short of threshold. Available total revenue distributable for […]
News

Bayelsa govt commends level of work on Yenagoa/Oporoma Road project

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State government has expressed delight with the level of work done so far on the Yenagoa /Oporoma road project. This is even as it charged contractors handling all government projects to redouble their efforts and ensure they meet completion deadlines. Speaking on an inspection tour of some of the ongoing projects in the […]
News

NDDC: Akpabio asks NASS to check abuses in budgets

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday advised the National Assembly to look into the issue of what he considered as abuse of the budgeting procedures of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Akpabio gave this advice at the last lap of the investigative public hearing by the Senate ad hoc Committee on […]

