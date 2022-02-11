North shouldn’t retain power beyond  2023 – PANDEF

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has once again emphasised that the North should not and cannot retain Nigeria’s presidency beyond May 29, 2023, in the interest of national harmony urging them to strive to appreciate the true tenets of democracy and stop the hallucination.

Reacting to a remark made by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) over the 2023 presidency by the Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, while hosting a delegation of the power rotation movement in Akure, PANDEF described the statement as irrational and delusional.

According to the statement on Friday by Ken Robinson,

National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, it read: “PANDEF wholly, backs the statement of the governor, and restates the resolution of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum at its meeting of January 13, 2022, that any political party that fields a northern candidate should not count on the support of the four regions in the 2023 presidential election.

“Why is it difficult for people to accept the truth? It is simply unthinkable that anyone would consider another Northern presidency after president Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years.

“Organisations like the so-called Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) seem incorrigibly apathetic about the peace, unity and stability of Nigeria. They have, by their utterances, presented themselves as assemblages of unpatriotic individuals, who, perhaps, benefit from the inglorious goings-on in the country.

“PANDEF urges these groups to strive to appreciate the true tenets of democracy and stop the hallucination. The North should not and cannot retain Nigeria’s presidency beyond 29th May 2023, in the interest of national harmony.

“Defining the just and rightful demands for zoning and power rotation as threats and blackmail is a logical fallacy. Nobody is threatening nor attempting to intimidate anyone; the South, and other patriotic Nigerians who are concerned about the future of Nigeria, are simply insisting that the fundamental principles of fairness, justice and equity must be respected and upheld in the power equation of Nigeria.

“Let’s remind the said coalition of Northern groups and their sympathizers that the appropriation of rights by any section of the country must be measured against the rights of the others. Undoubtedly, no group or section of Nigeria can arrogate to itself or colonize the presidency of Nigeria.”

