News

North shouldn’t retain power beyond  2023 – PANDEF

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has once again emphasised that the North should not and cannot retain Nigeria’s presidency beyond May 29, 2023, in the interest of national harmony urging them to strive to appreciate the true tenets of democracy and stop the hallucination.

Reacting to a remark  made by  the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) over the 2023 presidency by the Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, while hosting a delegation of the power rotation movement in Akure, PANDEF described the statement as irrational and delusional.

According to the statement  on Friday by Ken Robinson,
National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, it read: “PANDEF wholly, backs the statement of the governor, and restates the resolution of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum at its meeting of January 13, 2022, that any political party that fields a northern candidate should not count on the support of the four regions in the 2023 presidential election.

“Why is it difficult for people to accept the truth? It is simply unthinkable that anyone would consider another Northern presidency after president Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years.

“Organisations like the so-called  Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) seem incorrigibly apathetic about the peace, unity and stability of Nigeria. They have, by their utterances, presented themselves as assemblages of unpatriotic individuals, who, perhaps, benefit from the inglorious goings-on in the country.

“PANDEF urges these groups to strive to appreciate the true tenets of democracy and stop the hallucination. The North should not and cannot retain Nigeria’s presidency beyond 29th May 2023, in the interest of national harmony.

“Defining the just and rightful demands for zoning and power rotation as threats and blackmail is a logical fallacy. Nobody is threatening nor attempting to intimidate anyone; the South, and other patriotic Nigerians who are concerned about the future of Nigeria, are simply insisting that the fundamental principles of fairness, justice and equity must be respected and upheld in the power equation of Nigeria.

“Let’s remind the said coalition of Northern groups and their sympathizers that the appropriation of rights by any section of the country must be measured against the rights of the others. Undoubtedly, no group or section of Nigeria can arrogate to itself or colonize the presidency of Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

UPDATE: Fuel tankers collide, explode on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that a fuel tanker has exploded at the Kara axis of the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) the accident involved two tankers conveying petroleum products that collided and went up in flames on the Kara Bridge on the outward Lagos […]
News Top Stories

Take battle to terrorists, Senate charges Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…confirms CDS, others The Senate, yesterday, charged the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Service Chiefs to take the battle against the lingering terrorism in the country to the domain of the insurgents in order to overwhelm and defeat the criminals. This was as the Senate, during plenary, confirmed the CDS and the […]
News

FG spends N1.2bn ESP fund in Gombe, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the Federal Government had already spent about N1.2 billion of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to cushion the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses in Gombe State. Giving an update implementation of the Survival Fund in Gombe State, Osinbajo said: “Gombe State government has been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica