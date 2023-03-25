North West, North Central jostle for Reps’ Speaker’s post

Ahead of the forthcoming inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are sharply divided over the choice of candidate that would take over from the current Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Findings by Saturday Telegraph show that two major zones of the country, the North West and the North Central, have commenced intense jostling for the plum job. According to a source within the party, “From what we see, the contest for the speakership might in the end be narrowed down to incumbent Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase and a returning member representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Abbass Tajudeen.”

The source, who pleaded not to be mentioned, told our correspondent that while Wase enjoys the support of Gbajabiamila and other returning members, Tajudeen’s onslaught is being led by outgoing Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai. To underscore their determination, gladiators in the two zones have commenced intense lobbying with a view to corner the number four office in the country. “The contest for the speakership of the House of Representatives is very keen since members of the new National Assembly emerged during the last general election. As you know, politicians don’t take things for granted and I can tell you that serious horse trading has begun “Though other zones apart from the South West and the North East have been working day and night to get the party to zone the office to their areas, the North West and the North central seem to be making serious bids. “From what I see of the party, the two zones have narrowed their respective choices to one each,” a dependable source within the party told our correspondent during the week,” the source, who pleaded not to be named said. The source also stated that stakeholders in the two zones have been adducing reasons why the office should come to them. “The North West is weighing its options should the leadership of the APC decide to zone the Senate Presidency to the South East. They are saying that apart from the Senate Presidency, the next available powerful office open to the region is the speakership,’’ said the source. One major reason being adduced by North West gladiators are that the zone be allowed to produce the speaker in view of the votes the party garnered from their region in the general elections. Those rooting for Wase are harping on the need for continuity, saying having been the Deputy Speaker for four years, Wase would ensure that the 10th Assembly takes off effectively from where its 9th counterpart stopped. Efforts to contact the National Publicity Secretary of APC to comment on the issue proved abortive as his phone was switched off at the time of filing this report but a member of the National Working Committee of the party spoke with our correspondent.

The party official who pleaded anonymity because he claimed he is not saddled with the responsibility to comment on such issues stated that the issue of zoning will soon be resolved by the leadership of the party. “All issues relating to zoning political offices would soon be addressed by the leadership of the party. We are very much aware of the scheming going on but we will meet soon to resolve and put a sort of finality to it,” the source said. When asked when it would be, the source said, “As soon as all the stakeholders are ready to meet on it, I can assure that it will be very soon.”

