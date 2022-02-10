News

Northeast leaders call for new leadership, back TNA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Northeast leaders call for new leadership, back TNA

North East leaders on Wednesday call for new leadership that will ensure inclusiveness and transparency in government.

They made the call at the formal launch of The Nigeria Agenda (TNA) in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

An elder statesman, Yerima Aliyu Giade stressed the need for leaders with exceptional character and skills as critical to Nigeria’s development.

“We want continuity and a person with a good agenda, so the project is timely. We want an agenda with an actor who is serious.”

Giade supports The Nigeria Agenda mission, adding the programme would translate well in the choice of leadership.

On her part, Mrs Naomi Joel, North East, Gombe State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Zonal Coordinator, Patriotic Coalition, said the Nigeria Agenda is a project that all Nigerians would benefit from.

She said TNA would create awareness among Nigerians on the choice of credible and accountable leadership.

“The awareness would bridge the distance that exists between leaders in government and citizens in the country,” she said.

Also Speaking former Commissioner for Information, Adamawa state, Alhaji Ahmad Sajoh, the Converner, reiterated that Nigeria leaders can address insecurity challenges facing the country.

He called on North East leaders to support and champion the cause for
effective leadership development systems of Nigeria.

Sajoh commended the North East Coordinators for their resilience and steadfastness in promoting the TNA across the six states of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Borno, Yobe and Bauchi.

Alhaji Umar Sade, former Bauchi State’s Commissioner for Information and Bauchi state Coordinator of TNA Said Nigeria needs leadership development systems;

“It is incumbent on Nigerian leaders to understand how cultural differences affect development and progress of the country.

Mr ‘Niyi Akinsiju, Chief Advocate of TNA explained that rather than promote individual ethnic nationalism more

“Nigerians should be awakened to the need to emplace leadership that will ensure transparency in government and integrity in the business of governance.

The TNA North East was launched in Bauchi with stakeholders of all the North East states and their coordinators.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta: Asaba Airport reopens as Aero resumes flight operations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Asaba International Airport yesterday resumed operations with the arrival of Aero Contractors flight from Abuja.   The flight, which is a Q300 Dash 8 with Registration No 5N – BJO, touched down at the Asaba Airport at exactly 11.52a.m with Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, on board.   The Commissioner, who […]
News

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccinees nears 50%

Posted on Author Reporter

    Israel reopened swathes of its economy on Sunday in what it called the start of a return to routine enabled by a COVID-19 vaccination drive that has reached almost half the population. While shops were open to all, access to leisure sites like gyms and theatres was limited to vaccinees or those who […]
News Top Stories

Ugwuanyi inaugurates 272 special constables for community policing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, inaugurated the 272 special constables from the 17 local government areas, recently recruited and trained at Oji River Police College, for community policing in the state.   Recall that Gov. Ugwuanyi, on July 9, 2020, inaugurated the 17-man Enugu State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), under the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica