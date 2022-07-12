News

Northern APC Christian leaders reject Muslim-Muslim ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

All Progressives Congress (APC) Christian leaders in the 19 Northern states and Abuja have rejected the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll.

The candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, and the ruling party have come under intense criticism for picking Senator Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as vice presidential candidate.

The APC Christian leaders accused their party of displaying “crass insensitivity to the complexity of modern Nigeria and the entire Church” by selecting Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, saying the development had denied them the opportunity to meet their people and campaign for the party in 2023.

In a communiqué at the end of their meeting in Kaduna signed by Prof. Doknan Sheni and Prof. Saidu Ibrahim Tuesday, the group said: “We cannot in all fairness to our consciences and faith go to our various constituencies to campaign for a Muslim – Muslim ticket”.

The group also noted with concern the resignation of some high-profile Christians from the APC, saying more will “follow unless concerted efforts are made to redeem our party from hate mongers and those who seek to exploit religion to perpetuate their self-interest as opposed to national interest”.

They insisted Nigeria is a multi-religious and a constitutional democracy and not a theocracy with religion as a major fault line, warning that any attempt to manipulate the multi-religious complexity would have dire political consequences on the country’s peaceful co-existence.

They said considering the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chairman or the party, Deputy Chairman North, Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker as well as Tinubu and his running mate are all Muslims; they are at a loss what to tell their people about inclusion.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

250,000 to benefit as Sanwo-Olu resuscitates ‘Jigi Bola’

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Twenty years after the laudable initiative to prevent blindness in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday relaunched ‘JigiBola’ healthcare initiative aimed at improving the vision of those visually impaired. With the initiative, the governor said that Lagosians won’t lose their sight to preventable visual impairment, saying that about 250,000 Lagosians would […]
News

Lagos needs N70bn to cater for indigent pregnant women

Posted on Author Murita Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday said that it would need about N70bn to cater for the entire indigent pregnant women in the state, saying that it has spent about N500 million on them already under its Mother Infant and Child (MICH) programme. Speaking on the activities of the MICH initiative, the Special Adviser to the […]
News Top Stories

IPPIS: Polytechnics not ready for resumption, says ASUP

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said its members were not ready to resume yet. Rather, they were getting ready to withdraw services without notice, due to the challenges associated with the implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System ( IPPIS). President of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, who made this known yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica