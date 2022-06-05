Northern APC govs endorse zoning to South

•Ask northern aspirants to withdraw

Governors of the All Progressives Congress from the North yesterday conceded the presidential position of the party to the Southern part of the country.

A statement issued at the end of a meeting of the governors at the end of their meeting, the governors said it was a matter of honour for the APC to return presidency to the South, after eight years of president Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the statement, they held the meeting with other leaders from the region.

The statement read in part: “After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria. “It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party.

We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country. “We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.

We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries. We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

“The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms. This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfill their responsibility in this regard.

The statement was signed by 10 governors, including Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina) Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger) Abdullahi A. Sule (Nasarawa) B.G. Umara Zulum (Borno) Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna) Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) Bello M. Matawalle (Zamfara) Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau) Senator Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor of Sokoto State; Dr. Abudullahi . Ganduje (Kano) and Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

