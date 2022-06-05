News Top Stories

Northern APC govs endorse zoning to South

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

•Ask northern aspirants to withdraw

 

Governors of the All Progressives Congress from the North yesterday conceded the presidential position of the party to the Southern part of the country.

 

A statement issued at the end of a meeting of the governors at the end of their meeting, the governors said it was a matter of honour for the APC to return presidency to the South, after eight years of president Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the statement, they held the meeting with other leaders from the region.

The statement read in part: “After careful deliberation, we wish to state our firm conviction that after eight years in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections should be one of our teeming members from the southern states of Nigeria. “It is a question of honour for the APC, an obligation that is not in any way affected by the decisions taken by another political party.

We affirm that upholding this principle is in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country. “We therefore wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari that the search for a successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.

We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries. We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

 

“The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms. This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfill their responsibility in this regard.

 

The statement was signed by 10 governors, including Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina) Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger) Abdullahi A. Sule (Nasarawa) B.G. Umara Zulum (Borno) Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna) Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe) Bello M. Matawalle (Zamfara) Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau) Senator Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor of Sokoto State; Dr. Abudullahi . Ganduje (Kano) and Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

EndSARS: Approach judicial panel, shun protests, LASG tells residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the speculations of a renewed protest against police brutality in the state, the Lagos State Government has urged all Lagosians to shun any act that may threaten the peace in the state, saying that that the government is battling to recover from the shock of the carnage unleashed by hoodlums who hid under the […]
News

GOC: Army to conduct ‘Operation Still Water’ in Lagos, Ogun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, on Saturday, said that the division would be conducting “Operation Still Water” to boost its troops’ professionalism.   Fejokwu, in a statement signed by the division’s spokesperson, Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, said that the operation would hold from October 4 to December 23 in […]

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News

Why some students failed 2021 UTME, by Oloyede

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, yesterday explained that the fake past UTME questions and answers that was circulated by unscrupulous people claiming to be genuinely from JAMB and dogmatically taken by some parents and students led to the mass failure in the 2021 UTME. He blamed some parents and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica