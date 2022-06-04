Northern APC Govs, Leaders to Buhari: Direct search for successor to South

Top Stories

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Just a day to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress APC (APC), 10 out of 19 northern governors and political leaders from the region have advised President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the search for his successor towards the southern part of the country.

President Buhari is expected to meet with APC presidential aspirants today ahead of the convention beginning on Monday, during which he is expected to give an indication of who his preferred candidate is.

The APC northern governors in a statement Saturday night said the search of Buhari’s successor “as the APC’s presidential candidate (should) be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.”

They appealed to “all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.

“We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.”

According to the state chief executives, notwithstanding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen its presidential candidate from the north: “The APC has a duty to ensure that the 2023 elections offer a nation-building moment, reaffirming that a democratic pathway to power exists for all who value cooperation and build national platforms.

“This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate, and we call on all APC leaders to fulfil their responsibility in this regard.”

 

