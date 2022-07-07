Northern CAN condoles with Ango Abdullahi over loss of son

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States including FCT Abuja, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, has condoled with Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum over the loss of his eldest son last week. Pam, who is the executive secretary, Nigerian Christian PilgrimsCommission(NCPC) paid a condolence visit to Abdullahi at his residence in Zaria, KadunaState, expressed his sympathy over the sudden deathof IsaAbdullahi, adirector with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).
Related Articles
EFCC re-arraigns Justice Ajumogobia for alleged graft
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful enrichment and money laundering. The embattled judge was re-arraigned by the anti-graft agency Wednesday before Justice Mohammed Liman on a 15-count amended charge bordering on the […]
COVID-19: Obasanjo tests negative
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has tested negative for coronavirus. Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Abeokuta Sunday. Akinyemi said the former President took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Pent House residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, […]
N20bn bailout fund: EFCC’s desperate bid to cover incompetence laughable – Kogi govt
The Kogi State Government has described as laughable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s attempt to desperately wriggle out of a bad case with another mischief aimed, again, at misleading Nigerians. It said, quoting a letter signed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which had not said anything different from what had been said so […]
