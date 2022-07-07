Northern CAN condoles with Ango Abdullahi over loss of son

News

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States including FCT Abuja, Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, has condoled with Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum over the loss of his eldest son last week. Pam, who is the executive secretary, Nigerian Christian PilgrimsCommission(NCPC) paid a condolence visit to Abdullahi at his residence in Zaria, KadunaState, expressed his sympathy over the sudden deathof IsaAbdullahi, adirector with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

 

