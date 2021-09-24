News

Northern CAN tasks monarchs on intelligence gathering

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called on traditional rulers to strengthen intelligence gathering with the law enforcement agencies and critical stakeholders to address the security challenges facing the country. Pam made the call on Wednesday when he visited Rev. Ronku Aku, Brra Nggwe Rigwe and Mr Johnson Magaji, Ujah of Anaguta, in Bassa and Jos North Local Government Areas of the state to condoled with them over recent security breach that claimed several lives. Pam urged government to strengthen and empower the institutions saddled with the responsibility of gathering intelligence toward achieving lasting peace in the nation.

He said: “Security and other relevant government agencies and traditional rulers must improve in the area of intelligence gathering to curb the circle of Killings and wanton destruction of properties in our communities. “I strongly believe that if we have a working and active intelligence gathering mechanism, the issue of insecurity will be averted.”

