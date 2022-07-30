Northern caucus to meet in Kano to pick next NFF president

A powerful Northern caucus, which forms the majority of the NFF Congress, will pick a consensus candidate for the NFF Presidency at a crucial meeting in Kano on August 8, our correspondent gathered. A long list of men from the North has so far been associated with succeeding Amaju Pinnick as NFF President .

They include but not limited to Ibrahim Gusau, Shehu Dikko, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’, Musa Amadu, Abba Yola, Daniel Amokachi. The general thinking for the three geo-political zones of North Central, North West and North East is that after eight years of Pinnick from the South, it is now the turn of the North to take over the leadership of Nigerian Football. August 8 will be the kick-off of the Sharif Inuwa Ahlan annual pre-season tournament and it will be just five days to a likely NFF General Assembly proposed for Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

