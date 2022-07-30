Sports

Northern caucus to meet in Kano to pick next NFF president

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

A powerful Northern caucus, which forms the majority of the NFF Congress, will pick a consensus candidate for the NFF Presidency at a crucial meeting in Kano on August 8, our correspondent gathered. A long list of men from the North has so far been associated with succeeding Amaju Pinnick as NFF President .

They include but not limited to Ibrahim Gusau, Shehu Dikko, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’, Musa Amadu, Abba Yola, Daniel Amokachi. The general thinking for the three geo-political zones of North Central, North West and North East is that after eight years of Pinnick from the South, it is now the turn of the North to take over the leadership of Nigerian Football. August 8 will be the kick-off of the Sharif Inuwa Ahlan annual pre-season tournament and it will be just five days to a likely NFF General Assembly proposed for Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Total Energies promises hitch-free 2021 AFCON

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Ahead of the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations holding in Cameroon early next year, Total Energies has promised to make the event more memorable. The tournament, which is reputed to the Africa’s biggest football event, is taking place in the franco-phone country, between January 9th and February 6th, 2022. Speaking during the […]
Sports

FA Cup: Fumbling de Gea gifts Chelsea final ticket

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea endured a Wembley nightmare as Chelsea strolled to victory and set up an FA Cup final date with Arsenal. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ditched his usual FA Cup keeper Sergio Romero to keep faith with De Gea – but the experienced Spain international produced two horrendous errors […]
Sports

I’ m more concerned about three points than 100 cap milestone –Musa

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, has said he is more concerned about getting the maximum three points against the Les Fauves of Central African Republic as against his milestone 100th cap for Nigeria at senior level.   Speaking on arrival in Douala, Cameroon for the crucial Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, the former Leicester […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica