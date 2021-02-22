News

Northern Christian elders to Gombe gov: Don’t use curfew to intimidate people

Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) at the weekend warned Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaha, not to use the 24-hour curfew declared in Biliri to intimidate the people over the tension arising from the delay in naming a new chief for the people of the area.

 

The elders, who said they had been following the process as it concerned the appointment of the Mai Tangale, the paramount ruler of the Tangale people in Biliri Local Government Area of the state, called on the governor not to toy with the choice of the people due to political or other considerations.

 

A statement by the Christian elders made available to newsmen in Kaduna and signed by Engr. Ejoga Inelegwu, Chairman, NOSCEF said: “The protest by the people in Biliri over the delay in announcing a new traditional ruler is the expression of their frustration and fear of the usual attempt by governments in manipulating such processes.”

 

Consequently, the elders said: “It is the duty of the governmentelectedbythepeople to douse such unnecessary tension being created by the delayby protectingthewillof thepeopleand concludingthe processwithoutfurtherdelay. “We call on the state governor not to toy with the choice of the people in the selection of their traditional ruler.

