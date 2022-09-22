Northern Christians’ Conference denounces alleged inciting video

Our Correspondent

Some Northern Christians have condemned a video purportedly asking Northern Christians not to consider voting for Christian presidential candidates of Southern extraction.

In the video, which is causing considerable outrage on social media platforms, the alleged author, one Sehu Madi, was heard addressing a gathering, wherein he allegedly advised them against casting their votes for presidential candidates from a certain geographical entity.

In a reaction, the Conference of Northern Christians and Minority maintained that the video was intended to deny a section of the North a golden opportunity to interrogate the status quo, with a view to enthroning a new order.

Accordingly, the group called for the immediate arrest, and possible prosecution of whoever is found to have authored the said video.

“To be sure, while our Christian brothers and sisters have, over the years, ensured a monolithic North, they have (allegedly) not received reciprocal warmth from their brothers and sisters.

“Let it not be lost…that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), respects the right to freely associate, and hold lawful opinions/views, provided they do not offend extant laws.

“As a responsible and responsive Christian body, the minimum we ask for our people is the latitude to choose whomever they feel will restore their humanity and pride, which have suffered nullification over time,” they said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...