Northern Christians demand distribution of palliatives to Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC), has called on the federal and state governments to make the palliatives being hoarded in warehouses available to Nigerians, who are struggling to survive due to the hunger occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. National Youth President of the association, Engr. Daniel Kadzai, who also rejected calls for the breakup of Nigeria while addressing newsmen on yesterday in Abuja, urged the government to devise concrete measures to curb the growing trend of looting before it escalates.

Kadzai further decried the politicisation of the #End- SARS nationwide protests, adding that the ethnic and religious dimensions being incorporated into it was not in the best interest of the country. While noting that the #End SARS protest exposed the magnitude of the suffering in the country, he said the matters raised by the youths were cogent and simply products of bottled-up resentment in the hearts of most Nigerians, over the neglect in the responsibility of successive governments in the last 30 years.

He, however, lamented that the protest was hijacked by anarchists and enemies of Nigeria, whom he alleged were attempting to import dangerous religious and ethnic sentiments to set Nigeria into unending crisis.

