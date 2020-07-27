Northern Cleric calls on the north to use Femi Fani Kayode’s support to promote the region

Femi Fani Kayode’s visit to Zamfara state and the conferment of a chieftancy title on him, by the Shinkafi Emirate may have generated a lot of negative reaction and resistance from some sections of the north, but Northern Cleric, Deyemi Saka has called on the north to see the matter, as a golden opportunity to preach peaceful coexistence among Nigerians along religious and ethnic divide.

Deyemi Saka who poured his mind to newsmen in Gusau the Zamfara state capital, said, “I cannot and will not hold brief for Femi Fani Kayode and I cannot begrudge anyone for demonstrating his or her rejection of such move, I think we should jump at this golden opportunity.

“Zamfara is still perceived in such bad light beyond the northern region since the state got into spotlight when democratic rule was restored in 1999 with its introduction of Sharia Law. Many do this without setting a foot on Zamfara. Many other northern States joined the train and created a huge chasm among Nigerians. This many believe is responsible for the poor level of enrollment in schools and an abysmal position on human development indices ratings, which left Zamfara as the poverty capital of Nigeria.”

Deyemi Saka commended the renewed efforts by Governor Bello Muhammed Matawalle-led administration towards rebranding the state and repositioning it towards greatness. He also commended the choice of Femi Fani Kayode for the chieftaincy honour and reasoned that he Femi Fani Kayode will be a worthy ambassador for Zamfara State in its quest to regain the confidence of not only Nigerians but foreign investors. More so as Femi Fani Kayode has been a former critic of the north and values of the north.

“The leadership of Shinkafi Emirate scored a very huge point with this move,” said Deyemi Saka and continued, “I can only implore them to reach out to dissenting persons to let them see the greater good in the decision. This will also go a long way in healing our land and reducing the level of hate, mistrust and intolerance among Nigerians. I will not rule out political interference and power play in the event playing out, I strongly believe with a deep understanding of the Charter of Peace, we will surely chart a new path for peaceful coexistence in our dear country. God heal Nigeria,” he added.

