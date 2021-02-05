Northern Coalition threatens mass protest over arrest of leaders

TheCoalitionof Northern Groups (CNG) has threatened to mobilise its members across the 19 Northern states and Abuja for a protest today (Friday) if the whereabouts of their leaders were not known. The group had alleged that two of their National officials were arrested by men suspected tobefromtheDepartmentof Security Services (DSS) after they were prevented from holding their press conference in Kadunaearlier yesterday morning. Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Spokesperson of CNG, said: “We have placed all our 19 northern states Coordinators on high alert with instructions to mobilize for massive street protests by 10am tomorrow, Friday to demand the disclosure of the whereabouts of our officials.

“We strongly condemn this act of impunity displayed by an administration that has no regards for rule of law and no respect for human dignity and liberty. We remain determined to keep on the struggle for the emancipationof thenortherner and the restoration of peace and security.” According tohim: “We wish to inform the public that as at 6.30pm of Thursday, the BOT Chairman of CNG, Nastura Ashir Shariff and the national Coordinator, Balarabe Rufai’s, whereabouts remain unknown.

“Ourpeople, whohavebeen trailing the arrest vehicles reported that they lost the trail at Jere on the way to Abuja after driving around Kaduna town with a brief detour towards the state government House through Gwamna Road unto the Abuja expressway.

“We have however made contact with the DSS director of KadunaStateandheinsisted thearrestwasnotcarriedoutby hismenandhewasnotawareof wheretheyarebeingheld. “Eyewitness account to the arrest has however affirmed that the arrest was carried out by ununiformed officers in black suits driving hooded vehicles. “We find it unfortunate that Nigerian Security agencies would rather find convenience to intimidate harmless civiliansgoingabouttheir civil functions than confronting the challenges posed by kidnappers who roam freely without anyformof securitypresence.”

