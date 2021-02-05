Northern elders and killer herdsmen

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), one of the many regional talk shops which provide unique opportunities for the retired and the aged to keep rust from the movable parts of their brains and keep holding unto illusions of national relevance (and even get paid in the process), has a doomsday prediction. Or to put it mildly, the body has a curious vision. So curious that you have to hear it in order to disbelieve your ears. The Good Book is clear about this matter.

It says in Joel 2:28 “And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions.”

Old men are supposed to dream dreams, while young men are supposed to see visions. Which explains why old men who try to see visions (instead of dreaming dreams) always end up looking at things from the wrong end of the binoculars. Especially when the men involved in this visioning do not only have skeletons in their drawers, but also benefitted from the eating the flesh off the skeletons. The vision?

The Northern Elders Forum recently expressed concern that the ejection notices issued to the Fulani herders is a trend which is setting the country on a dangerous path. It is not the first time the NEF has waxed apocalyptic, especially when the rest of the nation has tried to curb the murderous excesses of some of their own.

Haba! If they do not know that Nigeria has been on a dangerous path since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, then they are more short-sighted than a bat in the daytime. Let us pan the camera to another action scene which could help illustrate the matter sufficiently.

A henpecked husband thought he had enough of his nagging wife and went after her. He grabbed her in murderous rage, hoisted her over his head and had her dangling over the railing, from their fourth-floor balcony. The neighbourhood panicked and pleaded with him to desist from murdering his wife.

A kindly pastor, who lived downstairs, heard the commotion and scurried outside. Alarmed, he pleaded with him to spare her life. “Brother you cannot do this,” the pastor said. “You cannot kill your wife. Do not drop her. I beg you in the name of God.” “Why?” the irate man said with blood in his eyes.

“I have nothing to lose. This woman is evil.” “Because if you kill her, you will go to prison.” “I do not mind. Prison cannot be worse than my marriage to this evil woman.” “Brother, apart from going to prison, you may suffer a worse fate.” “What fate is that?” “The court may sentence you to death and you will die and go to hell.”

“Hell? Where do you think I have been since I married this woman?” Pan back to the original scene: “Dangerous path?” Which path does the Northern Elders Forum think Nigeria has been on all this while? Particularly in the last six years.

From 1999 till date, close to 20,000 Nigerians have been killed by rampaging herdsmen. So all the while, did the self-styled elders thought Nigeria was dancing makossa? To them it was not a problem because killing other Nigerians is like a passing ambulance. When herdsmen killed about 500 innocent citizens (including women and children) in Agatu, Benue State, in 2016, the elders did not think Nigeria was on a dangerous path.

When they killed 86 in Plateau State, the elders apparently thought this was a Shakespearean play with a tragic plot. When they killed 16 in Gwer West, Benue State, the elders may have thought Nigeria was on a sanitation path because they consider the lives of cattle more precious than the lives of fellow Nigerians.

We do not need to mention all the other heinous exploits of the herders all over the country. I guess the point has been made that the elders never paid any heed to the matter because the ambulance never came for them.

Well now the ambulance has come for the herders and these herders work and care for cattle owned by most of the members of this forum. The chickens are coasting home to roost. Governors, who were hitherto timid, have woken up to the reality of their oath of office – to do right and justice to everyone in their states, including protecting their right to life.

So, to protect the lives of their people from these rampant, serial killers (who enjoy Federal Government sympathy), they have asked the killer herders to go back to their states and graze their cattle there.

These herders are not from space. In their states there are farmlands and farmers. Yet you have never heard of the herders taking their herds into farmlands or killing the farmers. Like the ancient English proverb goes, “blood is thicker than water.”

In their states, among their people, the herders make no trouble. But when they migrate to other states, they turn into menacing imperialists, wielding arms and ready to kill at the drop of a heart. Why? Because they have the protection of the Northern elders – and they believe that protection vests in them the license to kill.

The NEF actually comprises cattle owners who pull the strings behind the scenes. In a more direct way, the ambulance has come for them, as stated earlier, and they do not want to enter the ambulance.

They are protesting and kicking against the tide. The reality is that no man loves to be killed or to have his people killed. For so long as the Federal Government fails to prosecute the herders for genocides, the country would remain on a dangerous path. The elders should begin to dream dreams like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s “I have a dream,” and stop having selfish visions of the apocalypse when the apocalypse had already started.

Like this: Like Loading...