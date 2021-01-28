Northern elders back Ohanaeze on review of Service Chiefs’ appointments

Our Reporter

Some Northern elders joined their voices in calling for a review of the recent appointments of Service Chiefs, to incorporate the South East.

Recall that the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had raised concerns over the non-inclusion of an officer of South East extraction among the Service Chiefs.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding the call for the replacement of the former military heads, the elders, who operate under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), appealed to the president to balance the equation by reviewing the appointments to reflect the nation’s federal character principle.

The elders, who had been unrelenting in the clamour for the sack of the Service Chiefs over the worsening insecurity in the country, overdue tenure and perceived low morale in the military following unnecessary tenure elongation for the security heads, thanked President Buhari for eventually taking action by relieving them.

In a statement, Thursday, they said: “We completely throw our weight behind Ohanaeze Ndigbo on their position over the appointments of the new Service Chiefs. We vehemently appeal to Mr President for a review of the appointments to accommodate our Igbo brothers from the South East region in line with the federal character principle of the country. We are absolutely sure that taking this action will make the designers of our country happy where they are watching.”

According to the statement: “We received with great excitement the news about the sacking of the former Service Chiefs by Mr President. It is quite commendable that the president finally listened to the clarion call by Nigerians to that effect.

“However, the composition of the service chiefs greeted us with mixed feelings and sincere concerns. We strongly believe that the list does not meet a fair list as it is lacking in fairness, justice, and equity to the south easterners.

“We thought some lessons would have been learnt by the Presidency by now that the Igbos too, are also Nigerians and deserve to be fairly and godly treated.

“How can there be appointment of two sets of Service Chiefs without any Igbo person among them? Is this fair? What exactly has the Igbo people done to deserve this kind of unfair treatment?” they asked.

“Our careful checks revealed that

Igbos have senior and very qualified military officers in the Navy, Army and Airforce who are serving faithfully in their various capacities! What is their sin?”

“We have seen how the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and several igbo groups are fighting the criminal son, Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on a daily basis because they believe and act one Nigeria.”

The group tasked the president not to take certain actions that will continually be used by Mr Kanu to ganner followers from the South East geo-political extraction, insisting that steps that would take Nigeria towards fault lines be avoided.

Like this: Like Loading...