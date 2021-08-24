Northern elders condemn attack on NDA

Our Reporter

Some Northern elders have condemned, in strong terms, suspected bandits’ attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Afaka in Kaduna State, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The attack had claimed the lives of two officers, while one other was abducted by the gunmen said to have invaded the fortified military institution in large numbers.

Another officer was said to have sustained gun shot injuries during the daring attack.

Consequently, the Northern elders, who operate under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), called for detailed investigation into the incident.

This is with a view to bringing to deserved justice anyone found culpable in the security breach.

In a statement by its national coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, the group berated stakeholders in the region over what the described as “their (alleged) long silence in the face of unbearable criminal acts by armed herdsmen and insecurity across the country ‘thereby giving a bad image of the region”.

“We find it once more expedient to comment on the worsening security situation in the country, especially the latest attack on a military formation,the Nigerian Defence Academy, which is the institution where future military leaders are trained,” the coalition said.

It added thus: “We woke up to the sad news of the attack on the NDA, leaving two officers killed and another abducted by bandits with heavy hearts.

“If it was not the confirmation of this unbelievable action by the Academy’s spokesperson, Bashir Jajira, we would have still been in doubt.

“The fact that a fortified military institution could be so easily invaded by armed militias without resistance, has left us with the conclusion that no part of this country and no citizen,no matter his or status is safe again.”

