News

Northern Elders condemn burning of Sarkin Fulani, others’ homes in Oyo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…sue for national unity, tolerance

Our Reporter

Some Northern elders operating under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have condemned in strong terms the burning of the home, livestock and cars of the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, by some youths in allegedly instigated by an ethnic bigot, Sunday Adeyemo otherwise known as Sunday Igboho.
While describing the action of the youths as provocative and senseless, the elders charged both the state government and security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous act were arrested and prosecuted.
The elders said the need for all those responsible for the arson to be brought to justice had become urgent, to serve as deterrence against future occurrences.
The coalition, which made its position known in a statement by its National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, cautioned youths across the country against engaging in acts of violence.
Specifically, the coalition noted that at all times, legal and constitutional bodies such as the judiciary and police should be allowed to settle grievances of whatever nature, rather than resorting to self-help, which they frowned at.
This was as the elders reminded Nigerians that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended) guaranteed every citizen the right live and conduct legitimate business in any part of the country.
“We condemn in totally the senseless, provocative and disturbing act of arson targeted at the home of the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, by youths.
“As elders, we are alarmed that the home of the Sarkin, his livestock and 11 cars would be burnt in that manner at a time the country needs urgent healing and reconciliation.
“We maintain that violence remains inimical to the progress of any society and her people, as it retards socio-economic development on all fronts,” the elders said in the statement.
They tasked security operatives to go after perpetrators of the wicked act, even as they insisted that security around the Hausa/Fulani community in the state must be heightened, to avoid further needless attacks.
“We charge the police and other law enforcement operatives to ensure adequate security protection for the Hausa/Fulani community in the state, who may be prone to further attacks.
“Particularly, we call for the immediate arrest of one Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and all the perpetrators of this evil act and bring them before the law.
“Furthermore, we wish to make a passionate appeal to all the Fulani and Hausa  youths in the North to once again disappoint these enemies of national unity by remaining peaceful and wait for government to act in a manner that will bring justice to those affected,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, the elders  have alleged that the act was “fuelled , and sponsored by an online news medium owned by a failed presidential candidate from the Southwest in the 2019 general election”.
“We also call on Nigerians to ignore media propaganda by this medium, which is aimed at causing disunity among Nigerians.
“Finally, we wish to commend the Governor of Oyo State on his stand on the incident; particularly the order to arrest Mr Sunday Igboho. We also urge the Oyo State government  to activate measures to compensate all those affected by this mindless act, to assuage their pain,” the elders said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ogun Assembly screens Odusile, TASUED VC as Commissioner-nominees

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday screened a former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Waheed Odusile as Commissioner-nominee for the Ministry of Information and Strategy.   Also screened was the Vice- Chancellor of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASUED), Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu as Commissioner-nominee for Education, Science and Technology. Governor […]
News

Ortom urges EFCC to probe multi-million naira RUGA contracts

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Don’t accept Water Resources Bill – Soyinka   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate how huge sums of money released by the Federal Government for the establishment RUGA settlement in the state and other states of the federation were spent.   It will be […]
News

IMF: Nigeria’s economy to contract by 5.4% in 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…forecasts deeper global recession Fitch: Country’s rising debt may trigger rating downgrade Nigeria’s economy will likely shrink by 5.4 per cent this year due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said yesterday. This is a bigger contraction than the 3.4 per cent shrinkage in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica