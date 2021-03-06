News

Northern elders condemn growing insecurity, laud Buhari’s order to Service Chiefs

Again, some Northern elders have expressed deep worries over the worsening insecurity in the country,  noting that the situation must be addressed urgently, for the sustainability of the nation’s sovereignty.
This came as the concerned elders lamented that a country, acclaimed to be the “giant of Africa”, will be seen to be degenerating to a level where enemies of the state will develop the capacity to threaten the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the way and manner suspected bandits, kidnappers, insurgents, militia men, armed robbers as well as other criminal elements have continued to carry on.
They argued that the seeming free reign with which the non-state actors operate, may have created an impression in many quarters of failure of intelligence, which is the bedrock of national security and safety.
The patriots, who operate under the canopy of North East Elders for Peace and Development (NEEPD), stated that no stone would be left unturned, in an effort to ensure the restoration of sanity to all parts of the country.
Specifically, the elders, in a statementt, Friday, said no economic and sustainable development could thrive in the face of mounting insecurity.
While drawing parallels with the events in such African countries as Mali, Algeria, Western Sahara, Somalia, Sudan and others, the patriots called for responsible and responsive leadership, to end the cycle of blood-letting across parts of the country.
On the basis of the manifest fear,  the elders lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to his Service Chiefs, to “secure Nigeria”, through the deployment of all available military assets.
The statesmen expressed satisfaction with the fact that President Buhari, after a period of perceived inertia, appeared on public space, to hand down such an order, which was long anticipated.
According to them, a dichotomy, notwithstanding anything to the contrary, must be drawn between the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – that was voted in by vote – and the presidency, which they argue, is the prerogative of the first citizen.
“Nigerians of goodwill will support our condemnation of the growing spate of insecurity across parts of the country, more so that they are witnesses to the ugly development, which has, by all means, impacted negatively on the socio-economic lives of the citizenry,” the statement read in part.
The group, nonetheless, expressed the hope that Friday’s directive, coming at the time it did, may have a turn-around effect on the deplorable situation, which had led to the country’s third-place rating on the global terrorism index.

