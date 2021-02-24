News

Northern elders dissociate selves from Gumi’s allegation against military

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…say military a professional, non-partisan institution

Our Reporter

Some patriots under the aegis of North East Elders for Peace and Development, have dissociated themselves from  comments credited to a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, wherein he accused the military of inadvertently triggering the raging banditry in parts of the North.
The cleric, who has constituted himself into an emissary meeting with bandits in forests across Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger states, alleged in one of such outings, that non-Muslim soldiers had carried out orchestrated killings in some communities, precipitating anger.
Leading the Secretary to the Niger State government on a negotiation mission for the release of kidnapped school children of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, Gumi was quoted to have said, among other things, that: “What I want you people to understand is, soldiers that are involved in most of the criminalities are not Muslims. You know, soldiers have Muslims and non-Muslims. The non-Muslims are the ones causing confusion just to ignite a crisis.”
The cleric had made a similar claim on a national television programme on Tuesday morning, maintaining that the military had allegedly carried out the said campaign between 2010 and 2015.
Consequently, the Northern elders said Gumi’s allegations were not a representation of the position of the region, saying the public must see same as personal sentiments of the cleric.
While urging the general public to discountenance the allegations, the elders vouched for the professionalism and non-partisan nature of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).
In a statement by their National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, the elders vowed to resist attempts by any individual or group to profile the military, which they maintained, remained the most visible symbol of national unity and cohesion.
According to them, the need for prominent groups and organisations in the North to condemn Gumi’s dangerous claims had become necessary, in order not to give the impression that he was speaking for the region.
This was as they argued that by his statement, Gumi may be justifying armed banditry and all that are associated with the crime, a development, they feared, could embolden the perpetrators.
They wondered why an Islamic cleric and scholar, who had taken the initiative to discuss with bandits, will end up taking sides, as his statements suggest.
The elders expressed worries that Gumi’s action may expose the lives and safety of non-Muslim soldiers to serious danger, both in the military and their operational theatres in the North.
“As Northern elders committed to a united and indivisible nation, we hasten to condemn in very strong terms the allegations made against the Nigerian military by one of our leading Islamic scholars, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi,” the elders said in the statement.
It was their humble submission that those that have chosen to be peace ambassadors, must be circumspect in their approaches, adding that doing otherwise will defeat the intent and purpose of the mission.
The statement reads in part: “We rise in one voice to dissociate ourselves from the dangerous and divisive allegations levelled against our patriotic soldiers by Sheikh Gumi, in one of his missions to meet with bandits in a forest around Niger State.
“Ordinarily, we would have commended the Sheikh for daring to do what authorities failed, but for the profiling comments attributed to him, which we consider abhorrent and unhelpful to national development and peace.
“We insist that our military is one of the finest in the world, with zero-tolerance for partisanship, ethnic consideration and other unprofessional dispositions.
“We warn that comments such as this have the potential of pitting the exposed soldiers against general areas in the North, where they have continued to put down their lives to protect the territorial integrity of the nation from those that seek to violate it.
“Our concern is further hinged on the possibility of the world concluding that the North may be offering tacit endorsement to banditry and associated crimes against society.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Lalong promises to end kidnaping, cultism in Plateau

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Plateau State government has said it was working hard with security agencies to check spate of kidnaping, cultism and other form of violent crimes in the state. Governor Simon Lalong said this yesterday during a special interdenominational service organised at the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN) Headquarters in Jos to mark the 2021 […]
News Top Stories

APC to PDP: Account for $460m CCTV failed project

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to explain to Nigerians the status of the $460 million Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) awarded in August 2010. But the main opposition party has told the ruling party that its allegation on the $460 million CCTV project was frivolous.   Deputy National Publicity […]
News

Sleep restriction increases anger risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that sleep deprivation could be the reason for amplified anger and frustration. For the study, published in the journal ‘SLEEP,’ the research team analysed daily diary entries from 202 college students, who tracked their sleep, daily stressors, and anger over one month and found that a good […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica