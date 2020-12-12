Northern Elders distance selves from alleged #EndSARS killings

The Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, has distanced itself from a statement by Prof. Ango Abdullahi, which claimed that many persons from the north were killed during the #End- SARS protest in the South Eastern part of the country.

The elders, who accused Abdullahi of attempting to instigate ethnic violence with what was described as “misguided statement”, advised Nigerians to ignore what they maintained was a personal opinion of Abdullahi and not the general position of Northern elders as he portrayed.

The statement signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Mr. Zana Goni and National Women Leader, Hajia Mario Bichi, said Abdullahi’s unfounded killing claim at a time Nigerians had put to past the ugly civil war experiences and were building bridges and working on consolidating national reconciliation, was the least unfortunate The statement reads in part: “We wish to condemn in the strongest possible terms the statement credited to a wellread and respected elder statesman from our region, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, to the effect that Igbo people killed many northerners in the South-East during the #EndSARS protest which was hijacked by some sponsored criminal elements. “This statement is false, unfortunate, insensitive, callous and meant to instigate Nigerians against one other.

Making this unfounded claim, especially at a time Nigerians had worked past the ugly civil war experiences and are building bridges and consolidating on national reconciliation, is the least unfortunate.”

