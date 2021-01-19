Northern elders hail appointment of Marwa as NDLEA chair

Our Reporter

Some Northern elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, have applauded the appointment of former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd),as Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This was as the elders claimed that the state of insecurity in the North was not given the expected media attention that is required.

The coalition, which made the positions in a statement Tuesday, claimed that it may take the region many decades to recover from the devastating effects of insecurity.

While noting that drug abuse was one of the major promoters of insecurity in the North, the coalition urged the new NDLEA boss to be more decisive with drugs peddlers, with a view to ending the menace not only in the region but also other parts of the country.

“We express our profound gratitude to the president for the appointment of our son, General Buba Marwa as the Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA).

“We must confess that it is a right step in the right direction because drug abuse is one of the major banes of security in the North. We know his pedigree and we are sure he would deliver on his mandate,” the elders said.

Meanwhile, the elders have reiterated their call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs, and appoint fresh hands that tackle the security challenges besetting the country head-on.

They threatened to mobilise Nigerians from other parts of the country against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, if their demand for the administration to stop the killings in their region through adoption of new approach, was ignored.

