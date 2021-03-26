Northern elders: Silence of leaders, elders worsened insecurity in region

The refusal of some prominent elders and leaders in the North to speak truth to power, may be allegedly responsible for the worsening insecurity in the country, especially in the North East and North West geopolitical zones.

This was the position of members of the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, who lamented the deplorable security situation in the country.

“As difficult as it is in speaking the truth, we feel constrained to admit that our quick resort to religious, ethnic and regional considerations led us to advise the president in wrong directions.

“The war against insecurity could have been a thing of the past if we had made good and informed decisions.

“We believe the complete consideration of our interest in making appointments into security agencies, among other things, led us to this present situation.

“Our decision resulted in deep drop in the pursuit of the war against terrorists, thus emboldening the adversaries on the other hand.

“Many lives and property have been lost and destroyed…our decision to remain silent and not say the truth as things were happening,led us to this present situation,” the elders said in a statement Friday.

As a way out, the elders have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard advice from people of narrow interest, and begin to take only decisions that were pro-Nigeria, in a bid to change things for good.

“We wish to once again raise concerns over the deteriorating state of security in the North, we have been crying and will continue to cry until the situation gets better.

“The era of doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is over. We can’t continue to dwell in the past. It’s time to move forward now.

“Mr President must ignore sectional, regional, tribal and religious sentiments and go for the best hands that can do this job of securing our country.

“As northern elders, who are concerned about the peace, security and stability of our dear nation, we wish to appeal to those people of influence in the North, who have access to the president, to always speak the truth to him especially in appointments or reforms in the security sectors and others,” the elders said.

