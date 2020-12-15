News

Northern elders: Sponsors of insecurity responsible for peace summit’s disruption

Our Reporter

Statesmen under the auspices of the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, have described as reprehensible the attack on participants attending a security summit at Arewa House in Kaduna State by suspected hoodlums.
The elders, while wondering how any sane human being could contemplate an attack on participants gathered to discuss the way our of the precarious security situation in the North, especially, accused those they claimed were beneficiaries of insecurity, of allegedly sponsoring the attack.
They described the action as heartless, in view of the fact that the summit organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups, was aimed at addressing the insecurity besetting the North and fashion out ways of restoring peace in the region.
The elders have, however, vowed that, notwithstanding the despicable act, they will remain resolute in their quest for peace and public safety in the region.
“We condemn in the strongest terms ever the heartless, evil and sponsored well-organised attack on our members and other well meaning Northern groups under the umbrella of Coalition of Northern Groups at Arewa House in Kaduna State on Monday, where we were scheduled to discuss the high-level insecurity in the country particularly the North,” the coalitiin said in a statement.
According to the statement: “We strongly suspect that the hoodlums who carried out the act were sponsored by some highly placed people benefiting from the insecurity in the North.
“This action is callous, reprehensible and the heights of insensitivity, desperation and wickedness.
“However, we wish to inform these enemies of Nigeria that they have just woken the determination in us and we shall continue to press forward our demand for a secured North until total peace and security of our people is restored.”
The group vowed that: “We shall continue to press forward for better Northern Nigeria and Nigeria at large. They should expect more synergies and determination from us.
“Those that need to be sacked for our security to improve must be shown the way out.”
While reiterating their support for President Muhammadu Buhari, the group added thus: “We wish to finally say that we are with President Muhammadu Buhari 100%.
“But we shall continue to speak truth to those in power until the lives of our people improve.”

Reporter

