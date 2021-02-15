Northern elders to Buhari: Act now on Fulani, South-West impasse

Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, at the weekend, asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors to act immediately before the country is “set on fire.”

Reacting to the crisis between the Hausa-Fulani and the South West, Baba- Ahmed in a Twitter post on Saturday, said Nigerians living in any part of the country must be protected.

According to him, the country was being set on fire under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari and the time for him to act was now.

The northern elders in a recent statement, disclosed that they would soon meet with governors from the South and also those from the North in a bid to avert the looming crisis and bring about peace in the country.

This was as the elders also called on wellmeaning Nigerians, especially elders from the South-West and the north to work towards peace in their areas.

In his tweet, however, Baba-Ahmed who was the Director, Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, said there would not be any attack on southerners living in the north as a response to the alleged attack on northerners in the south.

He said: “Attacking innocent southerners living in the north will not be the right response to attacks on northerners in the south. “We should demand that Nigerians, wherever they are, must be protected. President and Governors: Do something, now!

They are setting the country on fire under you!” There had been serious tension across the country following the quit notice given to Fulani herdsmen to vacate the forest reserves in Ondo Stateby the state governor.

The development had culminated into clashes between people in the South-West and the herders and other Fulani in the area.

The recent one being the outbreak of violence in Shasha area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, between Hausa traders and indigenes which reportedly led to the death of one person and destruction of properties.

