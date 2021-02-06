Northern elders to Buhari: You have our absolute support

Northern elders, operating under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have pledged their unalloyed loyalty and unflinching support for the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

This was as the elders appealed to the general public to give the President the benefit of the doubt as, according to them, the first citizen was doing all within his constitutional mandate to address challenges confronting the nation. Notwithstanding, the concerned elders have taken issues with stakeholders in the region over what they described as their curious silence in the face of unbearable criminal acts by herdsmen across the country thereby denting the image of the region. They, however, spared a moment to commend a renowned Islamic Scholar and preacher, Sheik Abubakar Gumi for taking bold steps aimed at ending the menace through consultation with the perpetrators. In a statement demonstrating their pan-Nigerian disposition, the elders identified with the clamour for inclusive politics and governance by the Igbo nation.

Specifically, the patriots appealed to Buhari to consider the issue as that of national importance by immediately reviewing recent appointments of service chiefs to right the perceived wrong.