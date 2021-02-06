Northern elders to Buhari: You have our absolute support

Northern elders, operating under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have pledged their unalloyed loyalty and unflinching support for the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
This was as the elders appealed to the general public to give the President the benefit of the doubt as, according to them, the first citizen was doing all within his constitutional mandate to address challenges confronting the nation.
Notwithstanding, the concerned elders have taken issues with stakeholders in the region over what they described as their curious silence in the face of unbearable criminal acts by herdsmen across the country thereby denting the image of the region.
They, however, spared a moment to commend a renowned Islamic Scholar and preacher, Sheik Abubakar Gumi for taking bold steps aimed at ending the menace through consultation with the perpetrators.
In a statement demonstrating their pan-Nigerian disposition, the elders identified with the clamour for inclusive politics and governance by the Igbo nation.
Specifically, the patriots appealed to Buhari to consider the issue as that of national importance by immediately reviewing recent appointments of service chiefs to right the perceived wrong.
“We are deeply concerned about the wanton and brazen criminal activities of some of our Fulani kinsmen and the shameful loud conspiracy of silence by some of our notable northern elders and stakeholders that should have risen up to speak against the evil acts.
“These despicable acts by some of our kinsmen masquerading as herdsmen is highly condemnable and we must begin to speak out against them now if we must be taken seriously in Nigeria.
“The activities of some of these criminal herders started like a joke and because we kept quiet which showed that we were rather supporting them, they heightened their actions which have regrettably gotten us in this present situation,” they said.
The elders noted with regret that: “In every part of the country now, Fulanis have been tagged as the people behind kidnappings, armed robbery and other violent crimes.”
They added: “While we must acknowledge that they may be some local collaborators, Fulanis remain the masterminds and arrowheads in most criminal activities going on across the country today. This is highly unacceptable and must be stopped now.”