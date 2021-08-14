Northern Governors, Ortom mourn widow of President Shagari

The Northern Governors Forum has sympathised with the family of former President Shehu Shagari over the death of his Widow, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, who died in Abuja on Thursday. In a statement by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, signed and issued by his Director of Press Dr. Makut Simon Macham, the governor expressed deep sadness over the demise of the former First Lady who played a great role in the successes of her late husband and advanced the cause of women and children. Lalong described late Hajiya Hadiza Shagari as a humble woman who devoted significant attention to moral upbringing of not only her biological children and others she mentored, but also supported and promoted activities aimed at improving the nutrition, health and rights of women at all levels.

Meanwhile, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has sent a condolence message to the family of the former Nigeria’s President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, over the death if his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, saying her demise was a “painful loss to the country”. He sympathized with the government and people of Sokoto State as well as other Nigerians over the loss of the former President’s wife.

Like this: Like Loading...