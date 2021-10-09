Northern governors’ position on power shift can cause anarchy – Vatsa

If North wants zoning abolished, federal character should also go

The battle for the 2023 Presidential elections is generating a lot of controversies between the Northern and Southern parts of the country as a result of the power shift tussle. However, in this interview with DANIEL ATORI, an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, gives his views on a number of burning issues in the country. Excerpts…

As the tussle for which zone takes over power in 2023 assumes a heightened dimension, what is your take?

You see, the recent comment credited to Mamman Daura on the need to abolish zoning in the country and the Northern governors’ stand on power shift is capable of causing anarchy in the country.

How do you mean sir?

I mean such a statement from an elder statesman is highly regrettable, especially when his nephew (President Buhari) is a product of zoning. Daura’s submission that Nigerians should forget about zoning in 2023 and settle for competency in electing the next President is wrong.

Why do you say it is wrong?

Let me tell you the truth, zoning is sacrosanct; you don’t shift a goal post when a goal is about to be scored. That alone is a grievous offence in the game of football, and the game of politics is no different. I wonder why all of a sudden those clamouring for the jettisoning of zoning in 2023 now realise that the system has not produced the best or achieved the desired result for the country. If they want us to forget about zoning in 2023 because it has not produced the best, is it now that the North has benefited from the zoning that you want it abolished? If they want us to abolish zoning which we believe is for equity, justice and fair play, then we should be courageous enough to equally consider abolishing the federal character principle in all our national lives. Quota system should not have a place in our employment, admission into schools, recruitment into Army, Police, Custom, Immigration and the rest. Let the best and the most competent be selected across the country.

You are from the Northern part of the country; do you see regional politics playing out?

Those promoting politics of deceit, religion, region and ethnicity are the problem of the country. They are the ones causing instability. The country does not belong to a particular section or tribe; let our elders and leaders especially the governors not continue to utter words that are capable of causing anarchy in this fragile country of today. They say words of our elders are words of wisdom, but honestly I did not see any wisdom in what Mamman Daura or the Northern governors have said.

They claim zoning is unconstitutional, and has not produced the best of candidates, do you subscribe to that?

The truth is that, such is an indictment on President Muhammadu Buhari too because if Daura is saying that zoning has not produced the best, then Buhari falls in that categories.

What is your position on where the next president should come from?

I will re-emphasise my support for an Igbo President in 2023, if not for anything but for equity, justice and fair play. And anything short of that may spell doom for the country. It is their time, so let them have it. If we think that the Igbo man is not good enough or capable of ruling this country, then we should allow them to go their way. They are Nigerians and should be treated as such.

What do you think of your Party National leader, Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s chances of vying for the country’s number one seat?

Well, Osinbajo’s decision to contest for the Presidency is hinged on Tinubu’s decision to run, because even though Osinbajo remains one of the best APC’s choice from the Southwest, the body language of Tinubu appears to be a major factor in determining if he would declare or not.

Do you foresee a rift between them?

Osinbajo’s loyalty to superiority is unquestionable hence he remains in the eye of the storm as the breeze blows across the country. Tinubu can play the role of a leader because he has always shown leadership. And if the North will not be comfortable with him, he can bless Osinbajo who happens to be his boy. Tinubu and Osinbajo have no problem, the problem is going to be from the North because the North wants a candidate they can easily arm twist. And, that has always been the problem. Are you ready to read their script? Are you ready to dance to their tune? So they might not be comfortable with him, anybody they come with from the South West, I think the person must be a popular candidate because I’m one of those who know what happened in 2015 even when we went for the primaries in Lagos, we knew how Buhari emerged. If not for Tinubu’s intervention and his kind of leadership charisma, I don’t think Buhari would have emerged because the primary was going to the highest bidder, and the man played a role which made Buhari emerge. Tinubu is a factor in Buhari’s emergence in 2015 and in APC whether anybody likes it or not Tinubu played a role, Tinubu is a factor, but then it’s not an issue of being factor, it’s the issue of the elites. The elites want somebody that will be answerable to them, somebody they can easily arm twist, somebody they can be playing like football and I don’t think Tinubu is in that category. So, that is one of the problems he might be faced with especially from the North but if it is obvious that they cannot go with him then he should bless Osinbajo.

Do you see this leading to a clash between Tinubu and Osinbajo?

Tinubu and Osibanjo will not clash, Osibanjo has always worked under Tinubu and he is humble, if it is somebody who is arrogant, if he were to be somebody who is power drunk, one who is full of himself, that might happen. He is a pastor, I do not see any clash between him and Tinubu, even if Osinbajo does not get the Presidency, he will leave it that this is an act of God, that is the way that man will behave, he is a man of God, he believes that power comes from God. So there won’t be a quarrel at all, let me tell you, Yorubas are civilised Nigerians, they are civilized; civilisation caught up with them not today, so I do not see them quarrelling at all, instead they will embrace each other as brothers. The battle as I see it may not likely be between Osinbajo and Tinubu; you see there are other contenders from the South West, Kayode Fayemi is there, former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, is there, and there are so many of them you can mention. People even mention the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola but I can assure you that there won’t be quarrel at all, they will call themselves back, have a closed door meeting and before you know they will come out. Let me tell you, if you remember the rumour of how Osinbajo emerged when Tinubu candidacy could not fly you understand, because he had wanted to be the Vice President to Buhari, that was the rumour that time. But I am telling you, one thing I am confident about is that the South West is civilized and whatever they will do they will do it very maturely, nobody will know.

What then are your fears?

The problem we will have is just one from my own side, where I come from,which is the North. The North will always want somebody they can toy around with, somebody that will always be answerable to them, somebody that will always be saying ‘yes sir’, but then they should go for credibility, they should go for track records, they should go for somebody who will take us out of this mess, this economic mess that we are in, they shouldn’t play politics this time. North is good at playing politics, North should throw away politics and go for issues, they should go for somebody who can take us out of this mess we find ourselves.

The economic situation we are facing now happened during the administration of your party, would you say that your party is a failure?

You see, to be honest to you, the thing got worsened during my party’s era because they could not get it managed properly. I can assure you that the President has no economic team, he has people around him who are playing politics and that contributed to the mess we find ourselves. He does not have people who have idea about the economy; he doesn’t have, he has politicians around him, they are playing politics with the whole issue. So if I tell you that my party has not failed, I am lying. When you look at some issues surrounding how we emerged and what we promised Nigerians, I was one of the spokespersons of the APC, I know the things we said. Let me tell you when Buhari came to Niger, based on his promises, we promised Nigerians especially tackling insecurity but we have failed, and I always say it that we have failed Nigerians because one of the primary responsibilities of any government is to protect lives and property.

Would you score the APC led administration pass mark?

See the way they are killing in Plateau State, see the way they are doing mass burial in Zamfara, see the way they are doing mass burial in Katsina, the President’s home state. Are you asking me if we have passed the exam? The situation we have on ground now, we should go for credible candidate for 2023, we should stop playing politics, because we are only good at playing politics, we should discuss issues, we should go for merit, we should go for people who have track records, we should go for people who have the idea of how economy works in their head, we should go for people who can assemble economic team.

You can’t take it away from OLusegun Obasanjo, the former President assembled technocrats, even if you don’t know you should ask questions, go to people who know more than you, there is no pride in learning and there is no shame in learning, if you are ashamed you will never learn.

Nobody knows it all, get good people around you, get economic team around you who could take us out of this rubbish we have found ourselves. You go any parts today, people are crying and instead of Mr. President’s team to sit down and look at issues, they are playing politics, they are playing politics with people’s lives, you cannot afford to play politics with people’s lives, they should stop playing politics with people’s lives, because it’s very important. It is when Nigerians can live, that they will vote for APC; if they are all dead who will vote for APC? It is when you are living that you can face tomorrow.

