Northern governors preach tolerance, love

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called for tolerance and love among Nigerians as Muslims the world over mark the Eid-el-Maulud celebration. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman of the forum, made the call in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on yesterday in Jos.

He said that all Muslims should use the occasion to reflect on the virtues of love, tolerance and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet. According to him, the current situation in the country calls for sober reflection and the need for patience, understanding, honesty, sincerity, kindness and collaboration in overcoming the various challenges in the country.

The chairman also urged Nigerians to pray for wisdom and guidance to enable leaders to serve the people through programmes and policies that would alleviate poverty and improve their wellbeing. Lalong also called for calm following recent events, assuring the people that government was taking all necessary measures to address the issues raised by the Nigerian youth. He appealed to the youth to resist the temptation of engaging in destruction of property which, according to him, only impedes development

