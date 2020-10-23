Northern governors reject regime change, back President

Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) rose from its emergency meeting in Kaduna, yesterday, with a call on Nigerians to reject those they called enemies of the country using the #EndSARS protests to call for regime change.

A communiqué after the meeting made available to newsmen called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and expressed “worry and concern on why the #End- SARS protests have persisted despite the magnanimity exhibited by the Federal Government and various state governments and calls from well-meaning Nigerians to put an end to the protest.”

The communiqué, signed by the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who is also the Chairman of the Forum, said: “The meeting discussed the various dimensions of #EndSARS protest across the country.

While appreciating constitutional rights of all citizens to express concern even by way of protest, it however, condemned the incessant destruction of lives and properties that ensued in the process.

“Forum strongly sues for unity and peaceful coexistence of all citizens and groups of people in Nigeria. We urge all Nigerians to see themselves as equal citizens of the country as the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised.”

The Forum also “regrets the diabolical influencers in form of hooliganism, ethno-religious bigots and even political marauders who are bent on pulling the nation down its knees and pushing for regime change.”

The Forum called on all Nigerians to resist these enemies of the nation by supporting Mr. President, the Federal Government and democracy at large. “Forum appeal to all citizens to restrain themselves from unwarranted disposition of sentiments, harassment and intimidation of other citizens resident in their home states” and “notes that all these are antics of the enemies of the country who are violently pushing for regime change outside the ballot box.”

The governors said they “resolved to further intensify their strategic engagements among different levels of stakeholders in their respective states and noted the heavy presence of external influencers both locally and international and called on all citizens, particularly community leaders and youth groups to be very vigilant and report the presence of such people to security agencies.”

On the part of government, the Forum “called for comprehensive and ro- bust reforms in the Police Force. We support various Federal Government initiatives put in place by the Federal Government and will ensure that they are fast tracked and given more impetus by the 19 Northern states.

“The Forum advocates for the Constitution of Judicial Commission of enquiry to investigate all levels of destruction and killings during the #End- SARS protest.”

They also called for greater synergy between the state and the Federal Government in strengthening the unity, oneness and overall development of the country. The governors asked the Federal Government to explore the possibility of ending ASUU strike. “Most of the youth are idle staying at home,” they said.

“The Forum is in synergy with other Governors in the South- West, South- South and South-East to address these challenges of nationhood headlong. Together we shall keep Nigeria united and indissoluble.

“The Forum restates its confidence in the unity of Nigeria and support all our colleagues in other states of the Federation in our collective efforts to restore peace and stability,” the communiqué stated.

Like this: Like Loading...